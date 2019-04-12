UniCredit : announces the sale of an Italian Consumer unsecured non performing credit portfolio

UniCredit has reached an agreement with MBCredit Solutions ('MBCS') in relation to the disposal on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) of a non performing unsecured consumer credit portfolio, in Italy.

The portfolio consists entirely of Italian unsecured consumer credits with a gross book value of approximately €51 million. The economic impact will be reflected in the first quarter 2019 financial statements.

UniCredit and MBCS have also reached an agreement for the disposal of up to €160 million of Italian unsecured consumer loans of the same nature, originated from first quarter 2019 to the end of the year.

The agreement is part of UniCredit's on-going strategy to reduce non performing exposures.

Milan, April 12, 2019

