UniCredit : announces the sale of an Italian Consumer unsecured non performing credit portfolio

04/12/2019 | 02:14am EDT

UniCredit has reached an agreement with MBCredit Solutions ('MBCS')  in relation to the disposal on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) of a non performing unsecured consumer credit  portfolio, in Italy.

 

The portfolio consists entirely of Italian unsecured consumer credits with a gross book value of approximately €51 million. The economic impact will be reflected in the first quarter 2019 financial statements.

 

UniCredit and MBCS have also reached an agreement for the disposal of up to €160 million of Italian unsecured consumer loans of the same nature, originated from first quarter 2019 to the end of the year.

 

The agreement is part of UniCredit's on-going strategy to reduce non performing exposures.

 

 

 

Milan, April 12, 2019

 

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Investor Relations

Tel +39 02 88621028

e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu

 

Media Relations

Tel +39 02 88623569

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

 

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 06:12:01 UTC
