UniCredit : announces the sale of an Italian Consumer unsecured non performing credit portfolio

UniCredit has reached an agreement with MBCredit Solutions ('MBCS') in relation to the disposal on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) of a non performing unsecured consumer credit portfolio, in Italy.
The portfolio consists entirely of Italian unsecured consumer credits with a gross book value of approximately €51 million. The economic impact will be reflected in the first quarter 2019 financial statements.
UniCredit and MBCS have also reached an agreement for the disposal of up to €160 million of Italian unsecured consumer loans of the same nature, originated from first quarter 2019 to the end of the year.
The agreement is part of UniCredit's on-going strategy to reduce non performing exposures.
Milan, April 12, 2019
Enquiries
Investor Relations
Tel +39 02 88621028
e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu
Media Relations
Tel +39 02 88623569
e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu
Disclaimer
UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 06:12:01 UTC