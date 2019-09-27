UniCredit : announces the sale of an Italian Small Medium Enterprise secured non-performing loans portfolio

UniCredit announces today an agreement with a securitisation vehicle managed by Illimity S.p.A. ('Illimity'). The agreement concerns the disposal of an Italian Small and Medium Enterprise non-performing secured loans portfolio, on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto).
The portfolio consists entirely of Italian exposures with a total gross claim value ('Claim Value') of approximately € 730 million.
The impact will be accounted in the third quarter 2019 financial statements.
The sale is part of UniCredit's on-going strategy to reduce non-performing exposures.
Milan, 27 September 2019
