UniCredit : announces the sale of an Italian Small Medium Enterprise secured non-performing loans portfolio

UniCredit announces today an agreement with a securitisation vehicle managed by Illimity S.p.A. ('Illimity'). The agreement concerns the disposal of an Italian Small and Medium Enterprise non-performing secured loans portfolio, on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto).

The portfolio consists entirely of Italian exposures with a total gross claim value ('Claim Value') of approximately € 730 million.

The impact will be accounted in the third quarter 2019 financial statements.

The sale is part of UniCredit's on-going strategy to reduce non-performing exposures.

Milan, 27 September 2019

Investor Relations

Tel +39 02 88621028

e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu

Media Relations

Tel +39 02 88623569

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu