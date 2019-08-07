Log in
UniCredit SpA

UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
UniCredit : lowers 2019 revenues guidance, sticks to profit goal

08/07/2019 | 01:45am EDT
Unicredit bank logo is seen on a banner downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit on Wednesday cut its revenue target for 2019, citing expectations that interest rates will remain low, though it confirmed its net profit and dividend goals.

UniCredit reported a net profit of 1.9 billion euros (£1.7 billion) in the second quarter of the year, thanks to the sale of its stake in online broker Fineco, which it executed in two stages.

The revenue target for the year was lowered to 18.7 billion euros from 19 billion euros, a figure which was restated to take into account the sale of Fineco.

When he presented an update of his business plan in 2017, Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier had set a revenue target for 2019 at 20.6 billion euros.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 163 M
EBIT 2019 8 862 M
Net income 2019 5 037 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 4,30x
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 22 851 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 14,72  €
Last Close Price 10,28  €
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA3.86%25 583
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.24%355 390
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%265 610
BANK OF AMERICA15.34%261 377
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.13%203 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%186 901
