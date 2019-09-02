Log in
UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
UniCredit : scoops The Banker's Best Transaction Services Provider in Western Europe award

09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT
Award recognises the bank's status as a leading European player, highlighting its enhanced transaction banking capabilities and deep understanding of client needs

UniCredit has been recognised as the Best Transaction Services Provider in Western Europe as part of The Banker's annual Transaction Banking Awards - one of the industry's most prestigious honours.


'We are delighted to receive this award, which demonstrates our best-in-class services in a highly competitive market,' says Luca Corsini, Head of Global Transaction Banking at UniCredit. 'The achievement speaks to the hard work of our entire team in listening to the needs and wishes of our clients and ensuring they are addressed as we continue to evolve and refine our offering.'

With digitalisation continuing to dominate the themes for the award, UniCredit's comprehensive approach helped it stand out from the crowd. This includes co-operating with fintechs on specific solutions, such as dynamic discounting, and spearheading the charge for industry-wide collaboration on projects such as instant payments, SWIFT gpi and we.trade, while simultaneously developing proprietary technology such as the client-facing digital platform Trade Finance Gate. The bank's progress in this respect has been backed by an ongoing commitment of EUR 1.7 bn invested in business-related and operational IT systems as part of the bank's Transform 2019 strategic plan.

These digital innovations feed into and streamline the bank's wide range of sophisticated Global Transaction Banking solutions, running from Cash Management and eBanking, Trade Finance and Transactional Sales, through to Working Capital Solutions and Global Securities Services. These are plugged into a network of 4,000 correspondent banking relationships, covering around 175 countries, positioning UniCredit as a natural gateway between the European markets and the rest of the world.

This latest awards success follows on the heels of the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, handed out in May, where UniCredit picked up the gong for Best Bank for Transaction Services in Central and Eastern Europe.

Milan, 2 September, 2019

Contacts:

Media Relations

Tel +39 02 88623569

e-mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:34:11 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 562 M
EBIT 2019 8 490 M
Net income 2019 5 239 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,84%
P/E ratio 2019 4,03x
P/E ratio 2020 5,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 22 370 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,23  €
Last Close Price 10,06  €
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA1.68%24 604
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 932
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 772
