UniCredit : scoops The Banker's Best Transaction Services Provider in Western Europe award

UniCredit has been recognised as the Best Transaction Services Provider in Western Europe as part of The Banker's annual Transaction Banking Awards - one of the industry's most prestigious honours.



'We are delighted to receive this award, which demonstrates our best-in-class services in a highly competitive market,' says Luca Corsini, Head of Global Transaction Banking at UniCredit. 'The achievement speaks to the hard work of our entire team in listening to the needs and wishes of our clients and ensuring they are addressed as we continue to evolve and refine our offering.'

With digitalisation continuing to dominate the themes for the award, UniCredit's comprehensive approach helped it stand out from the crowd. This includes co-operating with fintechs on specific solutions, such as dynamic discounting, and spearheading the charge for industry-wide collaboration on projects such as instant payments, SWIFT gpi and we.trade, while simultaneously developing proprietary technology such as the client-facing digital platform Trade Finance Gate. The bank's progress in this respect has been backed by an ongoing commitment of EUR 1.7 bn invested in business-related and operational IT systems as part of the bank's Transform 2019 strategic plan.

These digital innovations feed into and streamline the bank's wide range of sophisticated Global Transaction Banking solutions, running from Cash Management and eBanking, Trade Finance and Transactional Sales, through to Working Capital Solutions and Global Securities Services. These are plugged into a network of 4,000 correspondent banking relationships, covering around 175 countries, positioning UniCredit as a natural gateway between the European markets and the rest of the world.

This latest awards success follows on the heels of the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, handed out in May, where UniCredit picked up the gong for Best Bank for Transaction Services in Central and Eastern Europe.

Milan, 2 September, 2019

