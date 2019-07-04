UniCredit : sells Bosnian non-performing credit portfolio to B2 Kapital d.o.o., part of the B2Holding group

UniCredit announces that, through its subsidiaries UniCredit a.d. Banja Luka and UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar, it has reached an agreement with B2 Kapital d.o.o., part of the B2Holding group, to sell a portfolio on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) composed of secured and unsecured non-performing loans granted by UniCredit a.d. Banja Luka and UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar to SME's and Corporate customers.

The portfolio consists entirely of Bosnian loans with a Legal Claim value of approximately €24.5 million.

The sale is part of UniCredit Group's on-going strategy to reduce non-performing exposure ('NPE').

The impact is expected in the accounts as of the third quarter 2019.

Milan, 4 July 2019

