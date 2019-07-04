Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit SpA    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit : sells Bosnian non-performing credit portfolio to B2 Kapital d.o.o., part of the B2Holding group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 02:43am EDT

UniCredit announces that, through its subsidiaries UniCredit a.d. Banja Luka and UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar, it has reached an agreement with B2 Kapital d.o.o., part of the B2Holding group, to sell a portfolio on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) composed of secured and unsecured non-performing loans granted by UniCredit a.d. Banja Luka and UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar to SME's and Corporate customers.

The portfolio consists entirely of Bosnian loans with a Legal Claim value of approximately €24.5 million.

The sale is part of UniCredit Group's on-going strategy to reduce non-performing exposure ('NPE').

The impact is expected in the accounts as of the third quarter 2019.

Milan, 4 July 2019

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Tel +39 02 88621028

e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu

Media Relations

Tel +39 02 88623569

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 06:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNICREDIT SPA
02:43aUNICREDIT : sells Bosnian non-performing credit portfolio to B2 Kapital d.o.o., ..
PU
02:25aUniCredit Sells Bosnian Nonperforming Credit Portfolio
DJ
07/02CNP Assurances to further expand abroad after La Poste deal
RE
07/02UNIVERSUM AWARDS ITALY 2019 : UniCredit is among the most attractive Employers
PU
07/01Banks readying 2.5 billion euro loan in TIM-Vodafone Italy tower deal - sourc..
RE
07/01UniCredit says it will stick to organic growth, mergers difficult
RE
06/26UNICREDIT : at Italian Tech Week 2019
PU
06/24Commerzbank Tells UniCredit Now Isn't the Time to Discuss a Bid, Sources Say ..
DJ
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Italy's UniCredit puts possible Commerzbank bid on ice for now - sou..
RE
06/18UNICREDIT : lights up its Piazza Gae Aulenti spire in rainbow colours for the se..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 542 M
EBIT 2019 9 060 M
Net income 2019 4 855 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,23%
P/E ratio 2019 4,98x
P/E ratio 2020 5,73x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 24 768 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 15,0  €
Last Close Price 11,1  €
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA12.57%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.57%369 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA12.10%295 694
BANK OF AMERICA18.30%277 164
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.50%212 268
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.43%207 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About