--UniCredit is close to reaching an agreement in the U.S. in relation to allegations that the Italian lender violated U.S. sanctions by providing dollar-clearing services to Iranian clients, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--UniCredit would have to pay $900 million in the deal, which would let it avoid criminal prosecution, according to the report.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2HVV6lU

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com