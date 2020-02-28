UniDevice AG: Dividend proposal; scheduled sales development unscheduled profit development

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Development of Sales

- The use of different price levels and availability of electronic devices worldwide generated unscheduled profits in the months of January and February 2020.

- Positive outlook: Unscheduled earnings growth is expected in 2020 (full year).

- Management Board's dividend proposal exceeds expectations.

Schönefeld, 02/28/2020 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that scheduled sales growth and unscheduled profit growth were achieved in January and February 2020. The outlook for March is very positive. A continuing positive sales and profit development is expected for the year as a whole.

"The value of using different price levels and availability of electronic devices around the world has been particularly apparent in recent weeks. In times of supply bottlenecks for high-quality smartphones, the differentiation in customers' willingness to pay is even more evident than in times of normal delivery situations; UniDevice benefits from this, "says Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO of UniDevice.



In view of the very encouraging business development, the Management Board will propose a dividend of 9 cents per share above expectations for the Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2020.

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. UniDevice is growing fast and in 2019 (preliminary, unaudited figures) increased sales by 13% to EUR 358 million and operating profit (EBIT) by 102% to EUR 3.75 million. In the first two months of the business year 2020, further disproportionate earnings growth was achieved. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.