Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  UniDevice AG    UDC   DE000A11QLU3

UNIDEVICE AG

(UDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniDevice AG: Dividend proposal; scheduled sales development unscheduled profit development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:35am EST

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Development of Sales
UniDevice AG: Dividend proposal; scheduled sales development unscheduled profit development (news with additional features)

28.02.2020 / 08:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Investor News, 02/28/2020

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78
info@unidevice.de
 

UniDevice AG:
Revenue and profit growth in January and February 2020; dividend proposal

- The use of different price levels and availability of electronic devices worldwide generated unscheduled profits in the months of January and February 2020.

- Positive outlook: Unscheduled earnings growth is expected in 2020 (full year).

- Management Board's dividend proposal exceeds expectations.

Schönefeld, 02/28/2020 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that scheduled sales growth and unscheduled profit growth were achieved in January and February 2020. The outlook for March is very positive. A continuing positive sales and profit development is expected for the year as a whole.

"The value of using different price levels and availability of electronic devices around the world has been particularly apparent in recent weeks. In times of supply bottlenecks for high-quality smartphones, the differentiation in customers' willingness to pay is even more evident than in times of normal delivery situations; UniDevice benefits from this, "says Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO of UniDevice.

In view of the very encouraging business development, the Management Board will propose a dividend of 9 cents per share above expectations for the Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2020.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. UniDevice is growing fast and in 2019 (preliminary, unaudited figures) increased sales by 13% to EUR 358 million and operating profit (EBIT) by 102% to EUR 3.75 million. In the first two months of the business year 2020, further disproportionate earnings growth was achieved. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XSOOVRMXSN
Document title: UniDevice AG_dividend proposal AGM June 2020

28.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: 030 63415600
E-mail: info@unidevice.de
Internet: www.unidevice.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3
WKN: A11QLU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 985923

 
End of News DGAP News Service

985923  28.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=985923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNIDEVICE AG
02:35aUNIDEVICE AG : Dividend proposal; scheduled sales development unscheduled profit..
EQ
01/22UNIDEVICE AG : Preliminary Result 2019: Sales EUR 358,3 million (+13%), EBIT EUR..
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG : The subscription period for the new corporate bond ends on 12 Dec..
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG : issuance of a corporate bond 2019/2024
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG : UniDevice AG reviews the issuance of a corporate bond
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG : Sales EUR 262 million EBIT EUR 2.95 million as of 09/30/2019
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG : Sales growth and profit growth in first half year of 2019
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG CONTINUES TO GROW IN Q1 : Sales +42%, net profit +163%, raised outl..
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG : BUY 2.35 Euro
EQ
2019UNIDEVICE AG ON GROWTH TRACK : Net profit +95% in 2018 and positive outlook unti..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 358 M
EBIT 2019 3,75 M
Net income 2019 2,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,19%
P/E ratio 2019 9,23x
P/E ratio 2020 6,64x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 20,3 M
Chart UNIDEVICE AG
Duration : Period :
UniDevice AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIDEVICE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,25  €
Last Close Price 1,35  €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIDEVICE AG-7.53%22
APPLE INC.-6.86%1 280 484
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.89%310 765
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.81%38 379
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD79.82%24 972
FITBIT, INC.-2.13%1 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group