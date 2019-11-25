DGAP-Ad-hoc: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

UniDevice AG: issuance of a corporate bond 2019/2024



25-Nov-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Ad hoc, 11/25/2019

UniDevice AG Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 634 156 00 info@unidevice.de



UniDevice AG issues a corporate bond

* Interest coupon of 6.50% p.a. (half-year interest payments)

* Issue volume of up to Euro 20 million

* Public offer from 27th November 2019 until 12th December 2019

* ISIN: DE000A254PV7

Berlin, November 25, 2019 - Due to the positive business development, UniDevice AG issues a corporate bond ("UniDevice bond").

The prospectus of the UniDevice AG bond was approved today by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 25th November 2019. The securities prospectus is published on the UniDevice AG website at www.unidevice.de.



The public offer of the UniDevice AG bond will take place from 27 November 2019 until 12 December 2019 in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria, subject to early closure.

The bond 2019/2024 (ISIN DE000A254PV7) provides for an issue volume of up to Euro 20 million, a term of five years and a coupon of 6.50% p.a. at half-year coupon payment.

The terms and conditions of the bond also provide that the interest coupon may increase by 0.5 percentage points each in the event of a breach of transparency obligations and given financial ratios. In addition, the UniDevice bond has extensive investor protection rights (covenants).

The inclusion of the bonds in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the trading segment Quotation Board has been requested. The share of UniDevice AG is already listed in the trading segment m: access on the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3). The proceeds of the issue will be used for future growth of UniDevice AG as well as optimization of the financing structure.

Renell Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as well as Bondwelt GmbH were commissioned as issuance supporters of UniDevice AG.

