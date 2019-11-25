Log in
UniDevice AG: issuance of a corporate bond 2019/2024

0
11/25/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
UniDevice AG: issuance of a corporate bond 2019/2024

25-Nov-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Ad hoc, 11/25/2019

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 634 156 00
info@unidevice.de
 


Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

UniDevice AG issues a corporate bond
* Interest coupon of 6.50% p.a. (half-year interest payments)
* Issue volume of up to Euro 20 million
* Public offer from 27th November 2019 until 12th December 2019
* ISIN: DE000A254PV7

Berlin, November 25, 2019 - Due to the positive business development, UniDevice AG issues a corporate bond ("UniDevice bond").

The prospectus of the UniDevice AG bond was approved today by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 25th November 2019. The securities prospectus is published on the UniDevice AG website at www.unidevice.de.


The public offer of the UniDevice AG bond will take place from 27 November 2019 until 12 December 2019 in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria, subject to early closure.

The bond 2019/2024 (ISIN DE000A254PV7) provides for an issue volume of up to Euro 20 million, a term of five years and a coupon of 6.50% p.a. at half-year coupon payment.

The terms and conditions of the bond also provide that the interest coupon may increase by 0.5 percentage points each in the event of a breach of transparency obligations and given financial ratios. In addition, the UniDevice bond has extensive investor protection rights (covenants).

The inclusion of the bonds in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the trading segment Quotation Board has been requested. The share of UniDevice AG is already listed in the trading segment m: access on the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3). The proceeds of the issue will be used for future growth of UniDevice AG as well as optimization of the financing structure.

Renell Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as well as Bondwelt GmbH were commissioned as issuance supporters of UniDevice AG.

Issuer:
UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schoenefeld, Germany

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 634 156 00
Mail: info@unidevice.de
Web: www.unidevice.de

25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: 030 63415600
E-mail: info@unidevice.de
Internet: www.unidevice.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3
WKN: A11QLU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 921065

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

921065  25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
