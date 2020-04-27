Unieuro S.p.A.: Conference Call & Consensus FY 2019/20

PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: FY 2019/20 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ANALYST CONSENSUS RELEASED

Forlì, 27 April 2019 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the Italian leader in the retail market of consumer electronics and household appliances, announces that Management will present the Company's results for fiscal year ended on 29 February 2020 and will give an update about the current situation and the impact of the ongoing health emergency during a conference call to be held after the Board of Directors meeting, on:

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 - 06:00 pm CET

To join the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

∙ Analysts and investors: Italy: +39 02 805 88 11 UK: + 44 121 281 8003 USA: +1 718 7058794 ∙ Media: +39 02 8058827

A slide presentation will be available for download from Unieuro's corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investors Relations / Results and Presentations, shortly before the start of the conference call.

A digital playback of the conference call, both in Italian and in English, will be available for download at the same link, starting from the second day following the event.

In order to ease the financial operators' activity, Unieuro made available on its corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investor Relations / Analysts and Consensus, the simple average of the most recent estimates by analysts covering the Unieuro share, referring to the main key financial performance indicators of Unieuro S.p.A. (the so called "analyst consensus"), for the fiscal year 2019/20.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 260) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro

2.45 billion in the fiscal year ended at 29 February 2020. Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

