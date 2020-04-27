Unieuro S.p.A.: Conference Call & Consensus FY 2019/20

COMUNICATO STAMPA
UNIEURO S.P.A.: CONFERENCE CALL SUI RISULTATI DELL'ESERCIZIO 2019/20
PUBBLICATO IL CONSENSUS DEGLI ANALISTI
Forlì, 27 aprile 2020 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, rende noto che il management presenterà al mercato i risultati economico-finanziari dell'esercizio chiuso al 29 febbraio 2020 e fornirà un aggiornamento sulla situazione corrente e sugli effetti generati dall'emergenza sanitaria nel corso di una conference call che si terrà a seguito della riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione della Società, in data:
mercoledì 6 maggio 2020, alle ore 18.00 CET
Per partecipare alla conference call sarà sufficiente comporre uno dei seguenti numeri:
∙
Analisti e investitori:
Italia: +39 02 805 88 11
UK: + 44 121 281 8003
USA: +1 718 7058794
∙
Giornalisti:
+39 02 8058827
La presentazione potrà essere scaricata dalla sezione Investor Relations / Risultati e Presentazioni del sito internet www.unieurospa.compoco prima dell'inizio della conference call.
Una registrazione della conference call, in italiano e in inglese, sarà scaricabile in formato mp3 al medesimo link, a partire dal secondo giorno successivo.
Al fine di facilitare l'attività degli operatori di mercato, Unieuro ha inoltre reso disponibile sul sito www.unieurospa.com, nella sezione Investor Relations / Analisti e Consensus, la media aritmetica delle più recenti stime elaborate dagli analisti attivi sul titolo Unieuro, con riferimento alle principali metriche economico-patrimoniali di Unieuro S.p.A. (c.d. consensus), relativamente all'esercizio 2019/20.
Unieuro S.p.A.
Unieuro è il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, forte di un approccio omnicanale che integra negozi diretti (circa 250), punti vendita affiliati (circa 260) e piattaforma digitale unieuro.it. L'azienda ha sede a Forlì, dispone di una piattaforma logistica centrale a Piacenza e conta su uno staff di circa 5.000 dipendenti. Quotata sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana dal 2017, Unieuro ha registrato ricavi per oltre 2,4 miliardi di Euro nell'esercizio chiuso al 29 febbraio 2020.
Sito web istituzionale: www.unieurospa.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro/
PRESS RELEASE
UNIEURO S.P.A.: FY 2019/20 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
ANALYST CONSENSUS RELEASED
Forlì, 27 April 2019 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the Italian leader in the retail market of consumer electronics and household appliances, announces that Management will present the Company's results for fiscal year ended on 29 February 2020 and will give an update about the current situation and the impact of the ongoing health emergency during a conference call to be held after the Board of Directors meeting, on:
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 - 06:00 pm CET
To join the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
∙
Analysts and investors:
Italy: +39 02 805 88 11
UK: + 44 121 281 8003
USA: +1 718 7058794
∙
Media:
+39 02 8058827
A slide presentation will be available for download from Unieuro's corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investors Relations / Results and Presentations, shortly before the start of the conference call.
A digital playback of the conference call, both in Italian and in English, will be available for download at the same link, starting from the second day following the event.
In order to ease the financial operators' activity, Unieuro made available on its corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investor Relations / Analysts and Consensus, the simple average of the most recent estimates by analysts covering the Unieuro share, referring to the main key financial performance indicators of Unieuro S.p.A. (the so called "analyst consensus"), for the fiscal year 2019/20.
Unieuro S.p.A.
Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 260) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro
2.45 billion in the fiscal year ended at 29 February 2020. Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Andrea Moretti
iCorporate
Investor Relations & Corporate
Arturo Salerni
Communications Director
+39 335 1222631
+39 335 5301205
Sonia Hason
+39 0543 776769
+39 331 8394343
amoretti@unieuro.com
unieuro@icorporate.it
investor.relations@unieuro.com
Disclaimer
Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:22:05 UTC