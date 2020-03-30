PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: NEW MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Social safety nets provided for by the "Cura Italia" Decree activated

The Chief Executive Officer has waived his salary and the Management have cut their remuneration as a sign of solidarity

Selective reopening of direct stores - on weekdays and with shorter opening hours - to meet the compelling needs of customers

Forlì, 30 March 2020 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and electric household appliances in Italy, announced today a new package of measures to contain the effects of the health emergency currently underway: these measures complement and extend the actions already announced in recent weeks1.

In light of the company's limited operations and in order to curb the economic and financial impact of the crisis, the Company has agreed with the Trade Unions to apply the extraordinary redundancy fund system (Cassa Integrazione Guadagni in Deroga - CIGD) within the terms enshrined in the "Cura Italia" (Heal Italy) decree passed on 17 March.

Access to the social safety nets will be granted to almost all employees, who will benefit from it in turn from 29 March 2020 and for a maximum of nine weeks, whether consecutive or not. Unieuro has also shown its willingness to pay CIGD employees their June fourteenth month's pay in advance, should the payment of public subsidies be significantly delayed.

As a token of solidarity with the corporate workforce, the CEO Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli also announced the voluntary waiver of his full salary for the months of April and May.

Similarly, the entire company management have decided to reduce their salary by 20% for the Chief Officers and 10% for the other managers.

Finally, Unieuro announced that starting from today a variable but significant number of direct stores will reopen to the public, in order to ensure the availability to customers of the most urgent or necessary items as provided for by the Prime Ministerial Decree of 11 March 2020 and subsequent amendments.

1 See press releases of 13 March 2020 and 18 March 2020.

1