Unieuro S.p.A.: Shop closed in response to Covid-19 emergency

PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: SHOPS CLOSED IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY

Forlì, 13 March 2020 - Unieuro, the leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and electric household appliances in Italy, in light of the ongoing health emergency linked to the spread of Covid-19, announced today the closure of its entire network of direct stores as of tomorrow, 14 March 2020, and until further notice.

The decision was prompted by the intention and need to protect the health of customers and employees and is subject to reassessment on a daily basis given the constantly evolving social and health context and in compliance with the provisions issued by the Authorities.

The web channel, supported by the unieuro.it platform and the monclick.it website, has subsequently been strengthened and will continue to offer the whole product range to customers at favourable conditions, as a concrete sign of Unieuro's social responsibility: Unieuro is acting as a market leader that has made proximity to the customer one of its strategic pillars, which holds true even under these extraordinary circumstances.

* * *

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy thanks to its omnichannel approach that integrates direct stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 270) and unieuro.it digital platform. The company is headquartered in Forlì, it has a central logistics platform in Piacenza and a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of 2.1 billion Euros in the fiscal year closed on 28 February 2019.

Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro/

Contacts Investor Relations Media Relations Andrea Moretti iCorporate Investor Relations & Corporate Arturo Salerni Communications Director +39 335 1222631 +39 335 5301205 Sonia Hason +39 0543 776769 +39 331 8394343 amoretti@unieuro.com unieuro@icorporate.it

1