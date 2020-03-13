Log in
Unieuro S.p.A.: Shop closed in response to Covid-19 emergency

03/13/2020

PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: SHOPS CLOSED IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY

Forlì, 13 March 2020 - Unieuro, the leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and electric household appliances in Italy, in light of the ongoing health emergency linked to the spread of Covid-19, announced today the closure of its entire network of direct stores as of tomorrow, 14 March 2020, and until further notice.

The decision was prompted by the intention and need to protect the health of customers and employees and is subject to reassessment on a daily basis given the constantly evolving social and health context and in compliance with the provisions issued by the Authorities.

The web channel, supported by the unieuro.it platform and the monclick.it website, has subsequently been strengthened and will continue to offer the whole product range to customers at favourable conditions, as a concrete sign of Unieuro's social responsibility: Unieuro is acting as a market leader that has made proximity to the customer one of its strategic pillars, which holds true even under these extraordinary circumstances.

* * *

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy thanks to its omnichannel approach that integrates direct stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 270) and unieuro.it digital platform. The company is headquartered in Forlì, it has a central logistics platform in Piacenza and a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of 2.1 billion Euros in the fiscal year closed on 28 February 2019.

Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro/

Contacts

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

+39 0543 776769

+39 331 8394343

amoretti@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

1

Disclaimer

Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:27:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 363 M
EBIT 2020 44,2 M
Net income 2020 31,9 M
Finance 2020 31,9 M
Yield 2020 15,3%
P/E ratio 2020 4,45x
P/E ratio 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart UNIEURO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unieuro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIEURO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,53  €
Last Close Price 6,83  €
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Meloni Chairman
Luigi Fusco Chief Operating Officer
Italo Valenti Chief Financial Officer
Marino Marin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIEURO S.P.A.-49.03%151
BEST BUY CO., INC-36.90%14 336
TECH DATA CORPORATION-3.59%4 649
JB HI-FI LIMITED-18.05%2 234
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.47%1 907
AARON'S, INC.-47.22%1 853
