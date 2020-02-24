Log in
Unieuro S.p.A.: Stefano Meloni appointed Chairman

02/24/2020 | 12:48pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: STEFANO MELONI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Forlì, 24 February 2020 - The Board of Directors of Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and electric household appliances in Italy, met today and unanimously appointed Stefano Meloni as new Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Meloni - coopted on 20 February together with Michele Bugliesi and Paola Galbiati - already served as independent Board Member of Unieuro S.p.A. from 2016 to 2019.

Graduated in Business from the Bocconi University in Milan, where he has also been a Professor of Extraordinary Finance, Mr. Meloni started his career at Citibank N.A. in 1970, covering positions of increasing responsibility both in Italy and abroad until he became General Manager in the Capital Markets area and subsequently General Manager of Citibank operations for Italy.

After creating and managing Eptaconsors, an investment and financial services bank, he was General Manager at Banco di Sardegna and at Montedison, later holding, among other things, the position of Chairman and General Manager of the Eridania Bèghin-Say Group.

In 2001, he founded Hedge Invest SGR, of which he was Chairman until 2010, while from 2002 to 2004 he was at the Ferrero Group as Executive Vice President of Ferrero International Luxembourg and Executive Vice President of P. Ferrero & C. Alba.

In 2004, he founded Valore Reale SGR, of which he was Chairman until 2013. He was also Senior Advisor of CVC Capital Partners for Italy until 2007, Chairman of GGP (formerly Castelgarden) until 2014 and of Sardex until 2017. He is currently Senior Advisor for Early Bird, a Luxembourg Venture Capital fund for investments in Central Europe and Turkey.

During his career, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of important and prestigious Italian and international companies, many of which listed, including Edison, La Fondiaria Assicurazioni, Milano Assicurazioni, Burgo, Banca Mercantile, Bonifiche Ferraresi, Polynt, Barclays Private Equity, as well as Banque de France and CMF (Conseil des Marchés Financiers). Lastly, he has been a Director at ABI (Italian banking association) and member of technical commissions within the same.

While serving as Board member of Unieuro S.p.A., Mr. Meloni also currently chairs the Boards of Melpart S.r.l., SAMSO S.p.A., Populonia Italica S.r.l. and Populonia Green Park Sabrl.

1

***

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 270) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of €2.1 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2019.

Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

+39 0543 776769

+39 331 8394343

amoretti@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

investor.relations@unieuro.com

2

Disclaimer

Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 17:47:03 UTC
