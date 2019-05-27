Unieuro S.p.A.: Pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Annuale 2018/19 / 2018/19 Annual Report Publication

COMUNICATO STAMPA
|
Contatti:
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Media Relations
|
Andrea Moretti
|
iCorporate
|
Investor Relations & Corporate
|
Arturo Salerni
|
Communications Director
|
+39 335 1222631
|
+39 335 5301205
|
Sonia Hason
|
+39 0543 776769
|
+39 331 8394343
|
amoretti@unieuro.com
|
unieuro@icorporate.it
|
investor.relations@unieuro.com
|
1
PRESS RELEASE
UNIEURO S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19 AND
ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING DOCUMENTATION
Forlì, 27 May 2019 - Unieuro S.p.A. hereby announces that the 2018/19 Annual Financial Report, containing the draft Financial Statements and Unieuro's Consolidated Financial Statements as 28 February 2019, with the related management report - including the consolidated non-financial declaration drafted pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 5 of the Legislative Decree 58/1998 (TUF) - as well as the Report of the Independent Auditing Firm and of the Board of Statutory Auditors, were made available today at the Company's registered office, on the company's website (www.unieurospa.com), in the section Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings / 2019 Shareholders' Meeting and on the storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" available at www.emarketstorage.com.
In addition, it is highlighted that the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure and the Report on remuneration were made available to the public with the same modalities indicated above and that a full copy of the latest financial statements of the subsidiary included in the consolidated area was made available to the public at the Company's registered office, pursuant to article 2429, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code.
***
Unieuro S.p.A.
Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 270) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of €2.1 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2019.
Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro
|
Contacts:
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Media Relations
|
Andrea Moretti
|
iCorporate
|
Investor Relations & Corporate
|
Arturo Salerni
|
Communications Director
|
+39 335 1222631
|
+39 335 5301205
|
Sonia Hason
|
+39 0543 776769
|
+39 331 8394343
|
amoretti@unieuro.com
|
unieuro@icorporate.it
|
investor.relations@unieuro.com
|
2
