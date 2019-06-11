Log in
Unieuro S.p.A.: Pubblicazione di documentazione integrativa Lista 3 - Publication of supplementary information on List no.3

06/11/2019

COMUNICATO STAMPA

UNIEURO S.P.A.: PUBBLICAZIONE DI DOCUMENTAZIONE INTEGRATIVA RELATIVA

ALLA LISTA N.3 PER IL RINNOVO DEGLI ORGANI SOCIALI

Forlì, 11 giugno 2019 - Unieuro S.p.A. (la "Società ") rende noto che, in vista dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 18 giugno 2019, in data odierna è stata messa a disposizione del pubblico - presso la sede legale, sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo www.unieurospa.comnella sezione Corporate Governance / Assemblee degli Azionisti / Assemblea 2019 e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio "eMarket STORAGE", consultabile all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com- la comunicazione con cui gli azionisti Alexander S.r.l. e Victor S.r.l., che hanno presentato per il tramite di Monte Paschi Fiduciaria S.p.A. la lista N.3 per il rinnovo degli organi sociali, hanno fornito integrazioni e chiarimenti in relazione alla dichiarazione di assenza di rapporti di collegamento e/o relazioni significative ai sensi della vigente normativa, nonché delle raccomandazioni di cui alla Comunicazione Consob n. DEM/9017893 del 26 febbraio 2009, con Italian Electronics Holdings S.à r.l., socio di maggioranza relativa.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro è il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, forte di un approccio omnicanale che integra negozi diretti (circa 250), punti vendita affiliati (circa 270) e piattaforma digitale unieuro.it. L'azienda ha sede a Forlì, dispone di una piattaforma logistica centrale a Piacenza e conta su uno staff di circa 5.000 dipendenti. Quotata sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana dal 2017, Unieuro ha registrato ricavi per 2,1 miliardi di Euro nell'esercizio chiuso al 28 febbraio 2019.

Sito web istituzionale: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

Contatti:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

+39 0543 776769

+39 331 8394343

amoretti@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

investor.relations@unieuro.com

PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY DOCUMENTATION IN RELATION TO LIST NO. 3 FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE CORPORATE BODIES

Forlì, June 11, 2019 - Unieuro S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that today, in view of the Shareholders' Meeting called on June 18, 2019, the communication through which the shareholders Alexander S.r.l. e Victor S.r.l., who filed through Monte Paschi Fiduciaria S.p.A., List no. 3 for the renewal of the corporate bodies, provided supplements and clarifications in relation to the declaration on the absence of any significant relationships of affiliation pursuant to the applicable legislation and the recommendations provided by the Consob Communication no. DEM/9017893 of 26 February 2006, with Italian Electronics Holding S.à r.l. - it being the majority shareholder (socio di maggioranza relativa) - is available for consultation by the public at the company's registered office and published on the company's website www.unieurospa.com in the Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings / 2019 Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at website http://www.emarketstorage.com.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 270) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of €2.1 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2019.

Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

+39 0543 776769

+39 331 8394343

amoretti@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

investor.relations@unieuro.com

Disclaimer

Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 18:38:04 UTC
