Unieuro S.p.A.: Pubblicazione di documentazione integrativa Lista 3 - Publication of supplementary information on List no.3

UNIEURO S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY DOCUMENTATION IN RELATION TO LIST NO. 3 FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE CORPORATE BODIES

Forlì, June 11, 2019 - Unieuro S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that today, in view of the Shareholders' Meeting called on June 18, 2019, the communication through which the shareholders Alexander S.r.l. e Victor S.r.l., who filed through Monte Paschi Fiduciaria S.p.A., List no. 3 for the renewal of the corporate bodies, provided supplements and clarifications in relation to the declaration on the absence of any significant relationships of affiliation pursuant to the applicable legislation and the recommendations provided by the Consob Communication no. DEM/9017893 of 26 February 2006, with Italian Electronics Holding S.à r.l. - it being the majority shareholder (socio di maggioranza relativa) - is available for consultation by the public at the company's registered office and published on the company's website www.unieurospa.com in the Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings / 2019 Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at website http://www.emarketstorage.com.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 270) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of €2.1 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2019.

Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

