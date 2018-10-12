PRESS RELEASE

UNIEURO S.P.A EXPANDS IN THE NORTH-EAST OF ITALY

BY ACQUIRING 7 STORES

 5 Euronics stores in Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions acquired from Galimberti S.p.A., in arrangement with creditors

 Contracts signed for another two new openings in locations that belonged to competing brands

 Acquisition cost of € 2.5 million for expected incremental revenue of approx. € 50 million

Forlì, 12 October 2018 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the largest omnichannel distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances by number of stores in Italy, today announced the expansion of its network by the selected acquisition of stores in Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions.

Unieuro took part in a call for tenders by the Court of Milan, and on 10 October 2018, was the successful bidder on a branch of the company Galimberti S.p.A., in arrangement with creditors. The company branch comprises 5 stores currently operating under the Euronics brand in Villafranca di Verona, San Giorgio delle Pertiche (Padua), Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso), Pergine Valsugana (Trento) and Fiume Veneto (Pordenone), with a total retail area of about 7,000 sqm.

In tandem with the above, between the end of July and the beginning of August Unieuro signed separate agreements, with the owners of two properties so it could open two new stores in places that had previously been occupied by competing brands:

 in Verona city centre, in a prestigious location of 2,000 sqm, where the DPS/Trony flagship store had been until early 2018;

 in Trieste, in the Il Giulia shopping centre, in an area of 1,800 sqm, which had been managed by Galimberti/Euronics up until last July.

The potential incremental revenues from the seven stores acquired will amount to approx. € 50 million, once operating at full capacity.

If we also consider the Albignasego (Padua) store, part of the ex-DPS/Trony acquisition closed on 23 August 2018, there are eight new Unieuro stores in the Triveneto area, to add to the pre-existing 36 direct stores1 and 26 affiliates1, thereby giving the Company efficient, widespread cover of the North-East.

1 Figures as at 31 August 2018

CEO of Unieuro, Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli declared: "At less than three months from the announcement of the DPS deal, we are glad to inform our stakeholders of a further step in the expansion of our network and consolidation of the reference market, thus putting into effects the omnichannel growth strategy that we have been stating since the IPO".

"The logic behind the expansion in the Triveneto area is solid and in keeping with previous acquisitions. We will gain in terms of efficiency and cover, availing of opportunities that arise and minimising the effects of overlap with our existing network. All at increasingly lower costs."

In line with previous deals, the stores will be taken over without goods and will undergo a radical relaunch plan involving the immediate adoption of the Unieuro banner, the redesign of the spaces, product restocking, training for returning employees, and the adaptation of IT systems from the very beginning.

Unieuro expects to open the seven stores by November, in time for the Black Friday season, and they will be promptly furnished with the Click & Collect service, i.e. for the collection of products purchased by online customers at unieuro.it, as part of the omnichannel strategy that focuses on full integration of the sales channels.

Once again, the aim is to achieve set revenue and profitability targets within 18-24 months.

No financial or commercial indebtedness will have to be taken on as a result of winning the tender for the five stores; the deal provides for the disbursement of € 2.5 million, of which 0.5 million has already been paid as a deposit and the balance of € 2 million will be paid upon completion of the transaction. Taking over the stores in Verona and Trieste will not involve any extraordinary monetary disbursement.

The transaction will be financed by available cash and the credit facilities granted by banks at the time the Company's debt was completely restructured last December.

Per la trasmissione, lo stoccaggio e deposito delle Informazioni Regolamentate rese pubbliche Unieuro S.p.A. ha scelto di avvalersi delle piattaforme "eMarket SDIR" ed "eMarket STORAGE" gestite da Spafid Connect S.p.A., avente sede in Foro Buonaparte n. 10 Milano.

Il dirigente preposto alla redazione dei documenti contabili societari Italo Valenti dichiara, ai sensi e per gli effetti dell'articolo 154-bis, comma 2, del D. Lgs. N. 58 del 1998, che l'informativa contenuta nel presente comunicato corrisponde alle risultanze documentali, ai libri e alle scritture contabili.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Quotata sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, Unieuro è oggi il maggiore distributore omnicanale di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, grazie a una rete capillare di circa 500 negozi su tutto il

territorio nazionale tra diretti (circa 230) ed affiliati (circa 270), alla piattaforma digitale unieuro.it e all'e-tailer Monclick. L'azienda ha sede a Forlì e dispone di un centro logistico accentrato a Piacenza, conta su uno staff di circa 4.600 dipendenti e ricavi che, per l'esercizio conclusosi il 28 febbraio 2018, hanno sfiorato quota 1,9 miliardi di euro.