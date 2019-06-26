UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 0 06/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WILMINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company”) today reported results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 25, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in last fiscal year:

Q3 2019 Financial Highlights Consolidated revenues for the quarter increased 6.2% to $453.7 million.

Operating income was $60.2 million, an increase of 27.9%.

The effective tax rate for the quarter decreased to 23.5% from 23.9%.

Net income in the quarter increased to $47.2 million from $36.4 million, or 29.9%.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.46 and increased 33.0%. Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our third quarter results as our performance exceeded our expectations. A solid selling environment and improved pricing allowed us to deliver record quarterly revenues off improved organic growth. In addition, moderating costs as a percent of revenues as well as certain items that trended favorably in the quarter resulted in strong bottom line results. As always, I would like to thank our thousands of employee Team Partners for their efforts as well as their continued focus as we strive to provide the highest quality service to our customers.” Segment Reporting Highlights Core Laundry Operations Revenues for the quarter increased 5.5% to $399.8 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the estimated effect of acquisitions as well as fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 5.8%.

Operating margin increased to 13.4% from 10.5%. This increase was primarily due to larger than anticipated benefits from lower healthcare claims, lower production payroll costs as a percentage of revenues and the capitalization of sales commission costs due to the adoption of new revenue accounting guidance in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In addition, several other operating and administrative expenses trended favorably and were positive contributors to the margin improvement. These items were partially offset by higher merchandise amortization as a percentage of revenues. Specialty Garments Revenues for the quarter were $37.3 million, an increase of 9.6%. This increase was primarily due to acquisitions in fiscal 2018 that increased revenues by 7.6%.

Operating margin decreased to 14.4% from 16.4%. This decrease was due to higher costs related to 2018 acquisitions as well as higher merchandise amortization as a percentage of revenues.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects. Capital Allocation Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $349.4 million as of May 25, 2019.

The Company has no long-term debt outstanding as of May 25, 2019.

Under its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 99,500 common shares at an average share price of $147.47 for a total of $14.7 million during its third fiscal quarter of 2019. As of May 25, 2019, the Company had repurchased a total of 144,500 common shares at an average price of $145.01 for $21.0 million under the program.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted decreased 2.6% to 19.2 million shares. Financial Outlook Mr. Sintros continued, “Although we are encouraged by the third quarter results which reflect certain positive trends in our operations, we do want to caution that our profits were favorably impacted by a number of items that may not provide the same benefit going forward.” The Company now expects its fiscal 2019 revenues will be between $1.802 billion and $1.809 billion and full year diluted EPS to be between $8.75 and $8.85. This guidance for fiscal 2019 assumes the current level of outstanding common shares and includes one extra week of operations compared to fiscal 2018 due to the timing of the Company’s fiscal calendar. Conference Call Information UniFirst will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com. About UniFirst Corporation Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with more than 250 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. UniFirst is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNF and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 600 Small Cap Index. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit www.unifirst.com. Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure This public announcement contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the performance and success of our Chief Executive Officer, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquired businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal or state laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding the impact of the recently passed U.S. tax reform on our business, results of operations and financial condition, uncertainties regarding the price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, including the impact of the Affordable Care Act, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, instability in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management (CRM) computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and accounting rules, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies, and other factors described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 25, 2018 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made. Investor Relations Contact

Shane O’Connor, Senior Vice President & CFO

UniFirst Corporation

978-658-8888

shane_oconnor@unifirst.com

UniFirst Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen

weeks ended

May 25, 2019 Thirteen

weeks ended

May 26, 2018 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 25, 2019 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 26, 2018 Revenues $ 453,720 $ 427,384 $ 1,329,755 $ 1,262,426 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 279,900 267,146 838,621 786,196 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 88,207 88,350 242,487 264,508 Depreciation and amortization 25,401 24,801 75,563 70,772 Total operating expenses 393,508 380,297 1,156,671 1,121,476 Operating income 60,212 47,087 173,084 140,950 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (2,293 ) (1,189 ) (6,007 ) (3,895 ) Other expense, net 805 484 2,037 452 Total other income, net (1,488 ) (705 ) (3,970 ) (3,443 ) Income before income taxes 61,700 47,792 177,054 144,393 Provision for income taxes 14,480 11,433 43,908 15,450 Net income $ 47,220 $ 36,359 $ 133,146 $ 128,943 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 2.58 $ 1.94 $ 7.25 $ 6.75 Class B Common Stock $ 2.06 $ 1.55 $ 5.80 $ 5.38 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 2.46 $ 1.85 $ 6.93 $ 6.39 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 39,563 $ 30,034 $ 111,626 $ 104,324 Class B Common Stock $ 7,657 $ 6,325 $ 21,520 $ 24,619 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 47,220 $ 36,359 $ 133,146 $ 128,943 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,341 15,446 15,400 15,463 Class B Common Stock 3,710 4,087 3,710 4,573 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 19,168 19,687 19,220 20,178 (1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.

UniFirst Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (In thousands) May 25, 2019 August 25, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 349,410 $ 270,512 Receivables, net 203,385 200,797 Inventories 94,921 90,176 Rental merchandise in service 181,451 174,392 Prepaid taxes — 27,024 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,688 21,899 Total current assets 861,855 784,800 Property, plant and equipment, net (1) 565,715 547,996 Goodwill 399,146 397,422 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net (1) 75,187 82,484 Deferred income taxes 421 425 Other assets 78,977 30,259 $ 1,981,301 $ 1,843,386 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 66,993 $ 73,500 Accrued liabilities 105,711 124,225 Accrued taxes 1,569 736 Total current liabilities 174,273 198,461 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 106,658 105,888 Accrued and deferred income taxes 90,674 74,070 Total long-term liabilities 197,332 179,958 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,531 1,543 Class B Common Stock 371 371 Capital surplus 84,836 82,973 Retained earnings 1,551,475 1,405,239 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,517 ) (25,159 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,609,696 1,464,967 $ 1,981,301 $ 1,843,386 (1) The Company has reclassified $11.6 million of software from property, plant, and equipment to intangible assets as of August 25, 2018, to conform to current year presentation.

UniFirst Corporation and Subsidiaries

Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited) Revenues (In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen

weeks ended

May 25, 2019 Thirteen

weeks ended

May 26, 2018 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 399,781 $ 379,071 $ 20,710 5.5 % Specialty Garments 37,313 34,060 3,253 9.6 % First Aid 16,626 14,253 2,373 16.6 % Consolidated total $ 453,720 $ 427,384 $ 26,336 6.2 %

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 25, 2019 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 26, 2018 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 1,184,666 $ 1,131,822 $ 52,844 4.7 % Specialty Garments 101,506 89,496 12,010 13.4 % First Aid 43,583 41,108 2,475 6.0 % Consolidated total $ 1,329,755 $ 1,262,426 $ 67,329 5.3 % Operating Income (In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen

weeks ended

May 25, 2019 Thirteen

weeks ended

May 26, 2018 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 53,443 $ 39,973 $ 13,470 33.7 % Specialty Garments 5,368 5,589 (221 ) (3.9 )% First Aid 1,401 1,525 (124 ) (8.1 )% Consolidated total $ 60,212 $ 47,087 $ 13,125 27.9 %

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 25, 2019 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 26, 2018 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 157,338 $ 124,415 $ 32,923 26.5 % Specialty Garments 12,073 12,866 (793 ) (6.2 )% First Aid 3,673 3,669 4 0.1 % Consolidated total $ 173,084 $ 140,950 $ 32,134 22.8 %

UniFirst Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 25, 2019 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

May 26, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 133,146 $ 128,943 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 75,563 70,772 Amortization of deferred financing costs 84 84 Forgiveness of a liability (7,346 ) — Share-based compensation 4,281 3,539 Accretion on environmental contingencies 566 519 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 647 704 Deferred income taxes 733 (20,369 ) Other (953 ) (225 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (3,117 ) (7,515 ) Inventories (4,821 ) (8,953 ) Rental merchandise in service (7,606 ) (11,864 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (2,346 ) (8,500 ) Accounts payable (5,725 ) (261 ) Accrued liabilities (9,931 ) (4,468 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 26,265 24,886 Net cash provided by operating activities 199,440 167,292 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,379 ) (38,522 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (88,198 ) (88,870 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 238 1,713 Other — (376 ) Net cash used in investing activities (90,339 ) (126,055 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 49 460 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,678 ) (2,645 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (20,954 ) (146,011 ) Payment of cash dividends (6,204 ) (2,172 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,787 ) (150,368 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,416 ) (2,130 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 78,898 (111,261 ) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period 270,512 349,752 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $ 349,410 $ 238,491 UniFirst Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a more meaningful measure on which to compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. Supplemental reconciliations of consolidated operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis are presented in the following tables. In addition, Core Laundry Operations operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis are presented in the following tables. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. Thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 1,329,755 $ 173,084 $ 133,146 $ 6.93 $ 1,184,666 $ 157,338 13.3 % CRM Settlement — (21,127 ) (15,566 ) (0.81 ) — (21,127 ) -1.8 % As adjusted $ 1,329,755 $ 151,957 $ 117,580 $ 6.12 $ 1,184,666 $ 136,211 11.5 %

Thirty-nine weeks ended May 26, 2018 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 1,262,426 $ 140,950 $ 128,943 $ 6.39 $ 1,131,822 $ 124,415 11.0 % Tax Reform Adjustment (a) — — (20,138 ) (1.00 ) — — 0.0 % As adjusted $ 1,262,426 $ 140,950 $ 108,805 $ 5.39 $ 1,131,822 $ 124,415 11.0 % (a) The Tax Reform Adjustment, as presented, represents a one-time revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax liabilities as well as a charge related to a one-time transition tax the Company will be subject to for the deemed repatriation of our foreign earnings. This does not include the benefit associated with the lower U.S. federal corporate income tax rates as of January 1, 2018. Our presentation of the effect of tax reform in our non-GAAP reconciliations of net income and diluted earnings per share for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 26, 2018 contained in our press release dated June 28, 2018 included all of the net benefits associated with lower U.S. federal corporate income tax rates.



© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on UNIFIRST CORP 08:01a UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 GL 06/21 UNIFIRST CORP : quaterly earnings release 06/17 UNIFIRST : Names 2019 Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients AQ 06/06 UNIFIRST CORP : Ex-dividend day for FA 05/31 UNIFIRST : Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on June 26, 2019 AQ 05/07 UniFirst to Present at Baird Conference GL 05/06 UNIFIRST : Chevrolet Driven by William Byron to Make 2019 NASCAR Debut at Kansas.. AQ 04/22 UNIFIRST : Forbes Magazine Names UniFirst Corporation to its 2019 America's Best.. AQ 04/04 UNIFIRST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL.. AQ 04/02 UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends GL