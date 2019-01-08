Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 03:13:48 pm
136.86 USD   +1.71%
UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

01/08/2019 | 02:34pm EST

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of  $0.1125 per share (11.25 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.09 per share (9.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock.  Both dividends are payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 8, 2019. 

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 250 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.  For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact:   Shane O’Connor
Chief Financial Officer

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 781 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,94
P/E ratio 2020 18,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 2 576 M
Chart UNIFIRST CORP
Duration : Period :
UniFirst Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIFIRST CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 152 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven S. Sintros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond C. Zemlin Chairman
David A. DiFillippo Senior Vice President-Operations
Shane F. O'Connor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Phillip L. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIFIRST CORP-5.29%2 576
WORLDPAY INC7.04%24 054
CINTAS CORPORATION2.72%18 379
LG CORP--.--%10 870
INTERTEK GROUP1.48%10 039
TELEPERFORMANCE0.57%9 286
