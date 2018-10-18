Log in
UNILEVER (ULVR)
Unilever : 2018 Q3 presentation

10/18/2018

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long- term growth; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain; the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; successful execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2017 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2017.

Q3 2018

  • Good growth from price and volume

  • Emerging markets holding up

  • All divisions accelerated

  • Guidance unchanged

Mixed market conditions

Crude oil $ barrel price rebased to 100

Source Nasdaq

Currencies vs. USD rebased to 100

Mixed market performance

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:32:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 50 906 M
EBIT 2018 9 249 M
Net income 2018 5 991 M
Debt 2018 20 579 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 18,91
P/E ratio 2019 20,21
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 134 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,6 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-2.96%153 755
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.95%196 793
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-5.08%153 587
UNILEVER (NL)-1.70%153 322
RECKITT BENCKISER-5.48%60 924
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-17.11%54 268
