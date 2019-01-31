Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER (ULVR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/31 11:30:00 am
3983.75 GBp   -2.01%
03:14pUNILEVER : 2018 Q4 full announcement
PU
03:14pUNILEVER : 2018 Q4 highlights
PU
02:14pUNILEVER : Final Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : 2018 Q4 highlights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 03:14pm EST

2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS

CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH IN VOLATILE MARKETS

Performance highlights (unaudited)

Underlying performance

GAAP measures

vs 2017

vs 2017

Full Year

Underlying sales growth (USG)(a) USG excluding spreads(a) Underlying operating margin Underlying earnings per share Free cash flow

18.4% 2.36 5.0bn

2.9%

3.1%

90bps

5.2%

(0.4)bn

Turnover(b)

Turnover excluding spreads(b) Operating margin

Diluted earnings per share Net profit

51.0bn

49.6bn

24.6%

3.48

9.8bn

(5.1)%

(2.3)%

810bps

62.0%

51.2%

Fourth Quarter

USG(a)

2.9%

Turnover(b)

12.2bn

(5.3)%

Quarterly dividend payable in March 2019

0.3872 per share

  • (a) These amounts do not include price growth in Venezuela for the whole of 2018 and in Argentina from 1 July 2018. See pages 6 - 7 for further details.

  • (b) IAS29 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies' has been adopted in Argentina and accordingly 2018 turnover previously reported has been restated (see note 1).

Full year highlights

  • Underlying sales growth excluding spreads was 3.1% with 2.1% volume and 1.0% price

  • Price growth in Argentina is excluded from underlying sales growth from July due to hyperinflationary status. Reported growth would otherwise have been 3.4% (3.6% excluding spreads)

  • Underlying operating margin increased 90bps with 50bps from gross margin

  • Underlying EPS increased 5.2%; constant underlying EPS was up 12.8%

  • Turnover was impacted by an adverse currency impact of 6.7% and the disposal of spreads

  • Operating margin up 810bps and diluted EPS up by 62%, driven by a €4.3 billion profit on the disposal of spreads

Alan Jope: Chief Executive Officer statement

"2018 was a solid year for Unilever, with good volume growth and high-quality margin progression.

Looking forward, accelerating growth will be our number one priority. With so many of our brands enjoying leadership positions, we have significant opportunities to develop our markets, as well as to benefit from our deep global reach and purpose-led brands.

We will capitalise on our strengthened organisation and portfolio, and our digital transformation programme, to bring higher levels of speed and agility. Strong delivery from our savings programmes will improve productivity and fund our growth ambitions.

In 2019 we expect market conditions to remain challenging. We anticipate underlying sales growth will be in the lower half of our multi-year 3-5% range, with continued improvement in underlying operating margin and another year of strong free cash flow. We remain on track for our 2020 goals."

31 January 2019

Underlying sales growth (USG), underlying volume growth (UVG), underlying price growth (UPG), underlying operating profit (UOP), underlying operating margin (UOM), underlying earnings per share (underlying EPS), constant underlying EPS, underlying effective tax rate, free cash flow (FCF), net debt, return on invested capital (ROIC) and underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (UEBITDA) are non-GAAP measures (see pages 6 to 10)

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 20:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER
03:14pUNILEVER : 2018 Q4 full announcement
PU
03:14pUNILEVER : 2018 Q4 highlights
PU
02:14pUNILEVER : Final Results
PU
02:12pUNILEVER : preps for no-sweat Brexit with Magnum ice creams, deodorants
AQ
12:40pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Diageo, Shell boost Britain's FTSE to near three-week hi..
RE
12:32pEUROPE : European shares flat, macro gloom saps early Fed boost
RE
12:29pUNILEVER : preps for no-sweat Brexit with Magnum ice creams, deodorants
RE
10:01aUNILEVER : fourth-quarter sales miss expectations
AQ
09:54aNew Unilever CEO inherits disappointing sales performance
RE
09:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Apple
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 51 075 M
EBIT 2018 9 267 M
Net income 2018 6 431 M
Debt 2018 20 813 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 18,28
P/E ratio 2019 20,52
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,1 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-1.05%155 810
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY1.76%236 449
UNILEVER (NL)-0.14%155 810
UNILEVER NV (ADR)0.02%155 521
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY7.01%55 465
RECKITT BENCKISER-2.46%54 456
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.