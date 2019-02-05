Unilever Acquires U.K. Snack Brand Graze -- Update

(Adds details)

By Stephen Nakrosis

Unilever NV on Tuesday said the company acquired the holding company of U.K. healthy snacks brand graze.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Carlyle Group LP (CG) bought graze in November 2012.

Graze, which started as a snack box delivery service in 2008, now has its products available in retail stores, via e-commerce and direct to the consumer.

"Accelerating our presence in healthy foods and out of home this is an excellent strategic fit for the Unilever Food and Refreshment business, and a wonderful addition to our stable of purpose driven brands. We look forward to working with the graze team to grow the business, leveraging their tech and e-commerce expertise for our wider portfolio, and offering more consumers the opportunity to snack in a healthier way," said Nitin Paranjpe, president of Unilever's Food and Refreshment business.

