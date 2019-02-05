Log in
UNILEVER (ULVR)

UNILEVER (ULVR)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/05 11:30:00 am
4210.5 GBp   +2.61%
07:46pUnilever Acquires U.K. Snack Brand Graze -- Update
DJ
01:51pUnilever Acquires U.K. Snack Brand Graze
DJ
12:59pUNILEVER : acquires Graze
PU
Unilever Acquires U.K. Snack Brand Graze -- Update

02/05/2019 | 07:46pm EST

(Adds details) 

 
   By Stephen Nakrosis

Unilever NV on Tuesday said the company acquired the holding company of U.K. healthy snacks brand graze.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Carlyle Group LP (CG) bought graze in November 2012.

Graze, which started as a snack box delivery service in 2008, now has its products available in retail stores, via e-commerce and direct to the consumer.

"Accelerating our presence in healthy foods and out of home this is an excellent strategic fit for the Unilever Food and Refreshment business, and a wonderful addition to our stable of purpose driven brands. We look forward to working with the graze team to grow the business, leveraging their tech and e-commerce expertise for our wider portfolio, and offering more consumers the opportunity to snack in a healthier way," said Nitin Paranjpe, president of Unilever's Food and Refreshment business.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP 3.50% 20.4 Delayed Quote.25.14%
UNILEVER 2.97% 4225.5 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
UNILEVER (NL) 2.34% 48.82 Delayed Quote.0.60%
UNILEVER (NL) 2.41% 48.85 Delayed Quote.1.53%
UNILEVER NV (ADR) 1.81% 55.61 Delayed Quote.1.52%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 51 974 M
EBIT 2019 9 901 M
Net income 2019 5 952 M
Debt 2019 22 575 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 20,50
P/E ratio 2020 17,44
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-0.12%156 103
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY6.65%245 230
UNILEVER NV (ADR)1.52%156 429
UNILEVER (NL)0.60%156 103
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY9.29%56 541
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER-0.94%54 406
