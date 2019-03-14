Log in
UNILEVER

(ULVR)
Unilever Appoints New COO in Management Shuffle

03/14/2019 | 06:45am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) announced changes in the ranks of its management team on Thursday, including the appointment of a new chief operating officer.

The consumer-goods company said that said that it appointed Nitin Paranjpe, previously president of its foods and refreshment unit, as COO. The president of the Europe region, Hanneke Faber, will take his place in at the head of that division.

Kees Kruythoff, president of the home-care division, will leave the company to pursue other opportunities, Unilever said.

Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President of South East Asia and Australasia Peter ter Kulve will take his place.

The company said Sanjiv Mehta, the executive vice president of the South Asia region, has been promoted to the role of president of the South Asia region.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

