Unilever - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Released : 19/09/2018 17:19

RNS Number : 3197B

Unilever PLC

19 September 2018

Unilever - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

London/Rotterdam, 19 September 2018

Unilever N.V. ("NV") and Unilever PLC ("PLC") (together, "Unilever") announces the cancellation of 12,471,454 PLC shares held in treasury in accordance with the provisions of section 729 of the Companies Act 2006.

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.6.4, the Unilever discloses the following information:

Date of cancellation 19 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares held in treasury cancelled: 12,471,454 Total number of shares held in treasury following the cancellation: 1,058,000 Total number of ordinary shares in issue following the cancellation 1,187,191,284

DISCLAIMER This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends' or 'intention', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future acts, performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the "Group"). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future acts, performance or results.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth; customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain; the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; successful execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic and political risks and natural disasters; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2017 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2017.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary InformationProvider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

POSLLFLRADIALIT