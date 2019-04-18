Unilever : First quarter results show solid growth led by emerging markets

Underlying sales in our Beauty & Personal Care division grew 3.1%. Skin care and deodorants had a good start, whilst hair and skin cleansing grew modestly. Sales in oral care declined due to challenging market conditions.

Our global brands were helped by innovations including the launch of a new patented anti-perspirant technology in our Rexona Clinical Protection range and Dove foaming handwash in North America, with five times more moisturisers than the leading hand wash. Ponds and Sunsilk also grew well. A further increase in the number of local innovations is helping us to capture emerging trends better and faster than ever before, such as our St. Ives Facial Mists, an on-trend new format and Love Beauty & Planet continued to build scale.

Our acquisitions performed strongly - Dollar Shave Club rolled out a new 'full-service model' designed to make it easier for subscribers to add a full range of grooming products to their monthly regime and Equilibra, our nutritional supplements brand, which is not yet included in USG, positions us well to address the trend towards natural health, beauty and wellbeing.

Prestige delivered another quarter of double-digit growth and Schmidt's and Quala, both now included in USG, grew strongly, helped by their expansion into other personal care categories.