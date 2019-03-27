Log in
Unilever Launches Bid to Buy Garancia for Undisclosed Sum

0
03/27/2019

By Oliver Griffin

Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) said Wednesday that it has made a binding offer to buy France's Garancia, a derma-cosmetic company, for an undisclosed sum.

The consumer-goods company said Garancia, which was founded in 2004, offers 38 premium facial and body skincare products predominantly sold through the pharmacy channel in France, and in selective retail distribution.

Unilever said the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, following a consultation process.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER -0.43% 4333 Delayed Quote.5.89%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.37% 51.48 Delayed Quote.8.94%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.62% 51.45 Delayed Quote.10.07%
UNILEVER NV (ADR) 1.12% 58.46 Delayed Quote.8.66%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 52 148 M
EBIT 2019 9 961 M
Net income 2019 6 150 M
Debt 2019 21 906 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 21,94
P/E ratio 2020 19,35
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 148 B
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
