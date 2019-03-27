Unilever Launches Bid to Buy Garancia for Undisclosed Sum

By Oliver Griffin



Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) said Wednesday that it has made a binding offer to buy France's Garancia, a derma-cosmetic company, for an undisclosed sum.

The consumer-goods company said Garancia, which was founded in 2004, offers 38 premium facial and body skincare products predominantly sold through the pharmacy channel in France, and in selective retail distribution.

Unilever said the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, following a consultation process.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin