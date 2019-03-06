Unilever : N.V. and PLC Annual General Meetings re-elections and Notification of Changes to the Boards

It is proposed that Susan Kilsby join the Boards as Non-Executive Director. She will be nominated for election to the Boards at the 2019 AGMs on the basis that, if elected, her appointment will take effect on 1 August 2019. Susan has had an extensive career serving as executive in the global banking sector, including as regional Chairman and Head of EMEA and M&A at Credit Suisse. Susan possesses deep international banking, financial and M&A experience. She also has extensive corporate board experience, including from BBA, Fortune Brands, Goldman Sachs, Diageo and as Chairman of Shire.

Marijn Dekkers, Chairman of Unilever, said: 'I am very pleased that Susan has agreed to be proposed to join the Boards. She has had a successful executive career in the banking sector and has extensive Board experience as a non-executive in global consumer goods, financial and pharmaceutical sectors. She will further strengthen the Boards with her broad-based expertise and deep knowledge in the areas of finance and M&A.'

As previously announced, it is also proposed that Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, join the Boards as Executive Director. He will be nominated for election to the Boards at the 2019 AGMs.