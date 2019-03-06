Log in
Unilever : N.V. and PLC Annual General Meetings re-elections and Notification of Changes to the Boards

03/06/2019

It is proposed that Susan Kilsby join the Boards as Non-Executive Director. She will be nominated for election to the Boards at the 2019 AGMs on the basis that, if elected, her appointment will take effect on 1 August 2019. Susan has had an extensive career serving as executive in the global banking sector, including as regional Chairman and Head of EMEA and M&A at Credit Suisse. Susan possesses deep international banking, financial and M&A experience. She also has extensive corporate board experience, including from BBA, Fortune Brands, Goldman Sachs, Diageo and as Chairman of Shire.

Marijn Dekkers, Chairman of Unilever, said: 'I am very pleased that Susan has agreed to be proposed to join the Boards. She has had a successful executive career in the banking sector and has extensive Board experience as a non-executive in global consumer goods, financial and pharmaceutical sectors. She will further strengthen the Boards with her broad-based expertise and deep knowledge in the areas of finance and M&A.'

As previously announced, it is also proposed that Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, join the Boards as Executive Director. He will be nominated for election to the Boards at the 2019 AGMs.

Unilever plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 14:56:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 51 930 M
EBIT 2019 9 902 M
Net income 2019 6 096 M
Debt 2019 21 882 M
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 20,68
P/E ratio 2020 17,93
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 50,6 €
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-0.88%155 126
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.56%247 882
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-0.30%155 227
UNILEVER (NL)0.78%155 126
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY10.94%56 629
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)20.13%56 334
