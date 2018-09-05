Log in
UNILEVER (ULVR)
Unilever : Prices $1.5 Billion Bond on The US Market

09/05/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

Unilever Prices $1.5 Billion Bond on The US Market

Released : 05/09/2018 14:41

RNS Number : 8861Z

Unilever PLC

05 September 2018

UNILEVER PRICES $1.5 BILLION BOND ON THE U.S. MARKET

Unilever has on 4 September 2018 priced a triple‐tranche $1.5 billion bond on the U.S. market.

$500 million 3.000 per cent fixed rate notes are due 7 March 2022, $500 million 3.250 per cent fixed rate notes are due 7 March 2024 and a further $500 million 3.500 per cent fixed rate notes are due 22 March 2028. The $500 million 3.500 per cent fixed rate notes due 22 March 2028 have the same terms (other than the price to public and issue date) as the $800 million 3.500 per cent fixed rate notes issued by Unilever on 22 March 2018. The bond offering is scheduled to close on 7 September 2018.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1‐866‐471‐2526, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1‐212‐834‐4533, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at 1‐800‐294‐1322, or UBS Securities LLC at 1‐888‐827‐7275.

An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the prospectus, is also available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Safe Harbour

This announcement may contain forward‐looking statements, including 'forward‐looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends' or 'intention', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future acts, performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. These forward‐looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the "Group"). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future acts, performance or results.

Because these forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long‐term growth; customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain; the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; successful execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic and political risks and natural disasters; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20‐F 2017 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2017.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFKPDDNBKDDCK

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 13:56:11 UTC
