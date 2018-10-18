Log in
UNILEVER (ULVR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/18 10:03:44 am
3947.5 GBp   -1.90%
09:57aTHE MARKETING G : Appointment of Further Non-Executive Director
AQ
09:53aUNILEVER : Q3 2018 presentationPDF | 873KB
PU
09:43aUNILEVER : Q3 2018 trading statementPDF | 291KB
PU
Unilever : Q3 2018 highlightsPDF | 96KB

0
10/18/2018 | 09:43am CEST

UNILEVER TRADING STATEMENT THIRD QUARTER 2018

IMPROVED GROWTH ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

Performance highlights

Underlying performance

GAAP measures

vs 2017

vs 2017

Third quarter

Underlying sales growth (USG)(a)

3.8%

Turnover(b)

€12.5bn

(4.8)%

Nine months

USG(a)

USG excluding spreads(a)

2.9% 3.1%

Turnover(b)

Turnover excluding spreads(b)

38.7bn37.3bn

(5.3)% (3.6)%

Quarterly dividend payable in December 2018

€0.3872per share

  • (a) These amounts do not include price growth in Venezuela and do not include price growth in Argentina from 1 July 2018 onwards. See pages 5 - 7 for further details.

  • (b) IAS29'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies'has been adopted in Argentina and accordingly turnover previously reported has been restated.

Third quarter highlights

  • Underlying sales growth 3.8% with volume 2.4% and price 1.4%

  • Price growth in Argentina is excluded from Q3 USG due to hyperinflationary status. Reported growth would otherwise have been 4.5%

  • Growth was high quality with an improvement in all three Divisions and strong volume growth in Asia AMET RUB

  • Turnover was impacted by an adverse translational currency impact of 5.2%

  • The net impact of acquisitions and disposals, which included the spreads disposal, reduced turnover by 3.3%

Paul Polman: Chief Executive Officer statement

"Growth accelerated in the third quarter across all Divisions. We were able to increase prices whilst still maintaining good volume growth which reflects the strength of our brands and quality of our innovation programme. Our focus on building our business for the long-term continues to deliver high quality growth.

We are progressively reaping the benefits of our Connected for Growth programme, which is now well embedded throughout the organisation, making us simpler, faster and better connected with our consumers. It is helping us accelerate growth in Asia AMET RUB, manage through the economic volatility in Latin America and shift our portfolio into faster growing segments and channels in all of our markets. Our innovation pipeline continues to strengthen and in the third quarter alone we have launched four new brands. We have now successfully completed the disposal of our spreads business and continue the acceleration of our efficiency programmes.

We continue to expect underlying sales growth in the 3% - 5% range, an improvement in underlying operating margin and strong cash flow. We remain on track for our 2020 goals."

18 October 2018

Underlying sales growth (USG), underlying volume growth (UVG) and underlying price growth (UPG) are non-GAAP measures (see page 7)

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:42:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 50 906 M
EBIT 2018 9 249 M
Net income 2018 5 991 M
Debt 2018 20 579 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 18,91
P/E ratio 2019 20,21
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,6 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-2.96%153 755
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.95%196 793
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-5.08%153 587
UNILEVER (NL)-1.70%153 322
RECKITT BENCKISER-5.48%60 924
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-17.11%54 268
