Unilever : announces leadership and organisation changes

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said: 'Today's increasingly fragmented consumer, channel and media environment requires us to operate with more speed and agility than ever before. With his deep knowledge and experience of our markets, Nitin is ideally placed to work with me and the Unilever Leadership Executive to drive our performance and help deliver our growth ambitions.

'I am delighted that Hanneke will assume Nitin's leadership of our Foods & Refreshment Division after her strong performance in Europe, and that Peter and Sanjiv, both of whom have long track records of success across a diverse range of senior management roles in the company, will join the Unilever Leadership Executive.

'I would also like to thank Kees for his significant contribution to Unilever. He has been an exceptional leader whose vision, performance and energy has been an inspiration to us all. Kees' pioneering leadership of our North America cluster and Home Care Division - turning both into purpose-led, future-fit businesses - has been instrumental to the company's recent success. In particular, his work on transforming our portfolio, through the acquisition of brands including Dollar Shave Club, Seventh Generation and Shea Moisture, has been critical to position us to win in the high-growth segments of the future. We wish him all the best for the future.'

All changes will be effective from 1 May 2019.