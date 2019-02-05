Unilever : boosts snack business with purchase of UK's Graze

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Unilever
ULVR
GB00B10RZP78
UNILEVER (ULVR)
Add to my list
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time CHI-X -
02/05 11:30:00 am
4210.5
GBp
+2.61%
11:51a
UNILEVER
: boosts snack business with purchase of UK's Graze
RE
02/04
Baby Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Abbott Nutrition, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Dabur International, Johnson & Johnson
AQ
02/01
UNILEVER
: Ben & Jerry's and Magnum stockpiled by Unilever
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
Unilever : boosts snack business with purchase of UK's Graze
0
02/05/2019 | 11:51am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever has acquired British snack brand Graze for an undisclosed price, boosting the group's presence in food, it said on Tuesday.
The deal price was not disclosed.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
UNILEVER
2.97%
4225.5
-0.12%
UNILEVER (NL)
2.34%
48.82
0.60%
0
Latest news on UNILEVER
11:51a
UNILEVER
: boosts snack business with purchase of UK's Graze
RE
02/04
Baby Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Abbott Nutrition, Walgr..
AQ
02/02
UNILEVER
: IChemE, Chester Uni and industry join forces on first chemeng apprent..
AQ
02/01
UNILEVER
: Ben & Jerry's and Magnum stockpiled by Unilever
AQ
01/31
UNILEVER
: 2018 Q4 full announcement
PU
01/31
UNILEVER
: 2018 Q4 highlights
PU
01/31
UNILEVER
: Final Results
PU
01/31
UNILEVER
: preps for no-sweat Brexit with Magnum ice creams, deodorants
AQ
01/31
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: Diageo, Shell boost Britain's FTSE to near three-week hi..
RE
01/31
EUROPE
: European shares flat, macro gloom saps early Fed boost
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019
51 974 M
EBIT 2019
9 901 M
Net income 2019
5 952 M
Debt 2019
22 575 M
Yield 2019
3,56%
P/E ratio 2019
20,50
P/E ratio 2020
17,44
EV / Sales 2019
3,06x
EV / Sales 2020
2,95x
Capitalization
137 B
More Financials
Chart UNILEVER
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
50,0 €
Spread / Average Target
7,0%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Alan Jope
Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers
Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard
Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER
-0.12%
156 103
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
6.65%
245 230
UNILEVER NV (ADR)
1.52%
156 429
UNILEVER (NL)
0.60%
156 103
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
9.29%
56 541
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
-0.94%
54 406
More Results
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave