Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER (ULVR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/16 01:01:28 pm
4005.25 GBp   +0.04%
12:33pUNILEVER : exec defends executive pay policy
RE
12:11pUNILEVER : executive defends executive pay policy
RE
10/15UNILEVER PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Unilever : exec defends executive pay policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:33pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai

LONDON (Reuters) - A Unilever executive defended the company's executive pay policy on Tuesday, but said the consumer goods company had learned lessons from the substantial minority opposition the policy attracted earlier this year.

Peter Newhouse, executive vice president for reward at Unilever, told the British parliament's Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee that the company was engaging with shareholders now and planning meetings for the second half of October.

Newhouse appeared as a witness as part of the committee's inquiry on executive pay and measures being taken to tackle excessive boardroom pay awards.

Orna Ni-Chionna, chair of Royal Mail's remuneration committee, was also a witness.

The session comes less than two weeks after Unilever performed a strategic U-turn, withdrawing its plans to relocate a single headquarters in the Netherlands, in the face of a UK investor revolt.

That was the second investor backlash this year for the maker of Marmite and Dove soap.

In May, more than a third of its shareholders rejected its pay policy, opposing its move to a consolidated "fixed pay" structure after an influential proxy advisory firm recommended shareholders withhold support.

Given the two instances, a member of the committee on Tuesday asked Newhouse whether there was a pattern at Unilever, and suggested that things could improve if the company engaged sooner with shareholders prior to big decisions.

"I understand what you're saying," Newhouse said. "It sounds like a sensible way of looking at it."

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

By Martinne Geller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER -0.40% 3987.5 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.11% 46.235 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER
12:33pUNILEVER : exec defends executive pay policy
RE
12:11pUNILEVER : executive defends executive pay policy
RE
04:32aUNILEVER : Zim marks Global Handwashing Day
AQ
10/15UNILEVER : United Purpose, Unilever take hand washing campaign to school childre..
AQ
10/15UNILEVER : In the future of work it’s jobs, not people, that will become r..
AQ
10/15Credit of Interim Cash Dividend of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited
AQ
10/15UNILEVER PLC : quaterly sales release
10/15MCA CRICKET : Division 'B' weekly roundup
AQ
10/15UNILEVER : CDB fairer and lovelier than Unilever by 1 wicket
AQ
10/15UNILEVER : bosses braced to face shareholders
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15At 13.0x TTM P/E, Spread Some J.M. Smucker Into Your Portfolio 
10/13RETIREMENT : How To Manage Risks And Prepare For The Next Downturn 
10/10PROCTER & GAMBLE : Bulls Vs. Bears 
10/09FEVERTREE : Is The Panic Selling Warranted? 
10/094 WAYS TO PREVAIL OVER AUTOMATION : Asset Allocation Daily 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 50 868 M
EBIT 2018 9 242 M
Net income 2018 5 985 M
Debt 2018 20 597 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 18,83
P/E ratio 2019 20,00
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-2.96%153 740
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.95%196 320
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-5.08%151 984
UNILEVER (NL)-1.70%151 532
RECKITT BENCKISER-5.48%60 066
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-17.10%54 104
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.