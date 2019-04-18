Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER

(ULVR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:15 am
4378 GBp   +0.14%
02:31aUnilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
DJ
02:28aUNILEVER : first-quarter sales top expectations
RE
02:19aUNILEVER : 2019 Q1 trading statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : first-quarter sales top expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever reported stronger than expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, helped by higher prices and volume and strength in emerging markets.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream also stood by its forecast for the full year, which calls for underlying sales growth in the lower half of a 3-5 percent range.

Underlying sales, stripping out acquisitions, disposals and currency moves, rose 3.1 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a 2.8 percent rise, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Turnover fell 1.6 percent to 12.4 billion euros (£10.7 billion).

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Unilever (NL), Unilever
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER 0.14% 4378 Delayed Quote.6.56%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.16% 50.77 Delayed Quote.7.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER
02:31aUnilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
DJ
02:28aUNILEVER : first-quarter sales top expectations
RE
02:19aUNILEVER : 2019 Q1 trading statement
PU
02:18aUNILEVER : 2019 Q1 highlights
PU
02:08aUNILEVER : 1st Quarter 2019 Trading Statement
PU
04/16AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Members to Board of Directors
AQ
04/16Unilever Recalls Some Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream for Undeclared Nuts
DJ
04/16UNILEVER : Coca Cola, Others Forge Alliance on Plastics Recycling
AQ
04/15UNILEVER : Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nut in Limited Quantities of ..
BU
04/15UNILEVER : to acquire Fluocaril and Parogencyl brands from P&G
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 52 136 M
EBIT 2019 9 981 M
Net income 2019 6 180 M
Debt 2019 22 390 M
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 21,68
P/E ratio 2020 19,19
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,6 €
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER6.56%165 245
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY15.15%264 792
UNILEVER (NL)7.06%165 245
UNILEVER NV (ADR)7.17%165 155
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)30.31%61 228
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY15.39%59 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About