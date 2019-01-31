Log in
UNILEVER

News

Unilever : fourth-quarter sales miss expectations

01/31/2019 | 03:01am EST
FILE PHOTO : Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by inflation in Argentina and flat volume growth in developed markets, in its first set of results since new Chief Executive Alan Jope took charge.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream said fourth-quarter underlying sales rose 2.9 percent. Analysts, on average, were expecting 3.5 percent, a consensus forecast supplied by the company showed.

The Anglo-Dutch group, which is working to move on from last year's botched plan to shift its main headquarters to the Netherlands, had said full-year sales growth would be at the bottom end of its 3 to 5 percent forecast range.

Looking ahead, it said it expects 2019 market conditions to remain challenging and forecast underlying sales growth again in the lower half of a 3 to 5 percent range, with continued improvement in underlying operating margin and another year of strong free cash flow.

It said it remained on track for its 2020 goals.

In the fourth quarter, Unilever blamed Argentina, which makes up 2.5 percent of its overall business, for hyperinflation that led prices to spike more than 50 percent and therefore volume to fall more than 20 percent in the quarter.

But more broadly, sales volume in the Americas was flat, as pricing growth was offset by volume declines. The same happened in Europe, though the company eked out 0.8 percent sales growth in the region. Overall, underlying sales in developed markets grew only 0.4 percent in the quarter.

The company blamed declines in France and competitive pressures in North America, particular in ice cream and mayonnaise.

For the full year, Unilever reported turnover of 49.6 billion euros ($57.05 billion), excluding its divested spreads business, with underlying sales up 3.1 percent, in line with expectations.

Its full-year earnings were 3.48 euros per share.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely/Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Unilever (NL), Unilever
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 51 075 M
EBIT 2018 9 267 M
Net income 2018 6 431 M
Debt 2018 20 813 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 18,28
P/E ratio 2019 20,52
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 136 B
