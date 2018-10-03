Log in
UNILEVER (ULVR)
Unilever : investor Royal London to vote against company's HQ move

10/03/2018 | 12:39pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever investor Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it would vote against a plan to move the company's headquarters to the Netherlands.

RLAM, which said it owns 0.72 percent of the consumer goods company worth 360 million pounds, said if the vote is successful, it would be a forced seller of its shares.

"Unilever might be able to convince European shareholders that the move makes sense for the company and for them as investors in the long term, but it’s hard for a UK investor to see an incentive to vote in favour," Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments at Royal London Asset Management, said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.11%58 477
