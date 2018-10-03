Unilever : investor Royal London to vote against company's HQ move

RLAM, which said it owns 0.72 percent of the consumer goods company worth 360 million pounds, said if the vote is successful, it would be a forced seller of its shares.

"Unilever might be able to convince European shareholders that the move makes sense for the company and for them as investors in the long term, but it’s hard for a UK investor to see an incentive to vote in favour," Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments at Royal London Asset Management, said.

