Unilever : to acquire Tatcha

06/10/2019 | 01:53pm EDT

Tatcha works with scientists in Japan and the US to create each formula from a foundation of green tea, rice and algae known as Hadasei-3™, a trinity of anti-aging superfoods born from the Japanese diet and the timeless wonder of Japan for transformative beauty, inside and out. Famous for its exceptional product experience with a focus on natural ingredients, exquisite design and packaging quality, customer favorites include the luxurious Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Silk Canvas primer, The Water Cream moisturizer, and The Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser.

Vasiliki Petrou, Unilever EVP and CEO Prestige, said: 'We are delighted to have Tatcha joining our portfolio of Prestige brands. Inspired by Japanese pure beauty rituals, Tatcha is one of the best performing beauty brands in North America, famous for its exceptional product experience and unique combination of natural ingredients and high product efficacy. Thanks to Vicky's passion and expertise, iconic products like The Water Cream and The Silk Canvas have become the cornerstone of long-term consumer loyalty. We are really looking forward to working with this amazing team and to continuing to grow the brand globally.'

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 17:52:09 UTC
