Unilever : to close Henderson ice cream manufacturing facility in Nevada

06/25/2019 | 09:10am EDT
The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam

(Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever said it would close its ice cream manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada, hurting about 300 jobs.

Unilever, which makes household goods ranging from Dove soaps to Knorr packet soups, said ice cream production at the facility will cease at the end of August and will be relocated to other locations in the United States.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
