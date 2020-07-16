Log in
UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/16 03:55:08 am
46.76 EUR   -1.45%
Ending animal testing: behind the scenes at our research hub

07/16/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Our research work is also showcased in the film, with external experts - including Dr Timothy E H Allen of the University of Cambridge Toxicology Unit - recognising Unilever's contribution to furthering international confidence in non-animal testing methods.

'The research undertaken by Unilever is of the highest standards and internationally respected,' he says. 'It is our hope that the methods and tools that Unilever develops can be used in other areas globally.'

The film premiered in June at the virtual Cosmetics Europe Trade Association's industry event. It is one of 24 films created for the Essentials for Daily Life series, produced by BBC StoryWorks, which offer a behind-the-scenes view into how the often-overlooked cosmetics and personal care sector is enhancing people's lives, supporting the planet and improving products.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:20:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 50 709 M 57 817 M 57 817 M
Net income 2020 5 981 M 6 819 M 6 819 M
Net Debt 2020 23 100 M 26 338 M 26 338 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 125 B 142 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,17 €
Last Close Price 47,45 €
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-7.38%142 300
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.32%309 678
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-3.39%70 517
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED18.32%69 585
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC25.63%68 431
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY8.50%64 111
