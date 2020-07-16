Ending animal testing: behind the scenes at our research hub

Our research work is also showcased in the film, with external experts - including Dr Timothy E H Allen of the University of Cambridge Toxicology Unit - recognising Unilever's contribution to furthering international confidence in non-animal testing methods.

'The research undertaken by Unilever is of the highest standards and internationally respected,' he says. 'It is our hope that the methods and tools that Unilever develops can be used in other areas globally.'

The film premiered in June at the virtual Cosmetics Europe Trade Association's industry event. It is one of 24 films created for the Essentials for Daily Life series, produced by BBC StoryWorks, which offer a behind-the-scenes view into how the often-overlooked cosmetics and personal care sector is enhancing people's lives, supporting the planet and improving products.