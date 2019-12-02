Sundial Brands : Announces New Social Mission Board and Executive Leadership

- Founder Richelieu Dennis Transitions from Chair and CEO Roles to Create and Lead Sundial’s Purpose-Driven Social Mission Board and Focus on New Entrepreneurial Ventures -

- NARS Executive Cara Sabin will join Sundial as CEO -

Sundial Brands, a leading haircare and skincare company recognized for its innovative use of high-quality and culturally authentic ingredients and maker of brands including SheaMoisture, today announced that founder Richelieu Dennis will transition from his roles as Chair and CEO of the company to establish and lead Sundial’s new Social Mission Board, as well as focus on his new entrepreneurial ventures, effective immediately.

The Social Mission Board will scale Sundial’s Community Commerce economic empowerment and impact model across the global organization, as well as provide insights, strategy and learnings across Unilever. Dennis will become chair of the newly-established Social Mission Board and will continue to leverage his expertise to drive Sundial’s purpose-led business approach.

Dennis founded Sundial Brands 28 years ago with his mother Mary Dennis and best friend Nyema Tubman and created Community Commerce as a purpose-driven model to reinvest in the communities where the company does business, as well as to equip women and entrepreneurs with access to the opportunities and resources that enable them to create lasting value for themselves and others. Sundial Community Commerce invests in these efforts locally and around the world, including helping to ensure critical infrastructure and improvements in its supply chain and investing in entrepreneurial and educational programs that empower women to grow their businesses and transform communities.

“When we created the Community Commerce business model almost 30 years ago, my family and I did so with a belief that we could build a successful business that also contributed to and invested in the building of other businesses and the sustainable economic empowerment of underserved people and communities,” said Dennis. “Different from charity or philanthropy, Community Commerce was our mission and our passion long before concepts like ‘purpose-driven’ became popular, and it continues to be the cornerstone of everything we do. As I move forward with increased focus on my entrepreneurial endeavors and investments, including our $100 million New Voices Fund for women of color entrepreneurs, I’m also excited to expand Community Commerce across Sundial and Unilever through the Social Mission Board and scale a proven model that fuses business performance and societal well-being. This has always been, and will always be, our North Star.”

Additional members of the Social Mission Board will include Sundial co-founder Mary Dennis, Richelyna Hall and Emmet Dennis.

“As someone who has consistently redefined the rules of entrepreneurship through his service and impact, we are thrilled Richelieu will be leading the Social Mission Board and partnering with Unilever to ensure that the principles of Community Commerce guide the company’s business and societal impact globally moving forward,” said Esi Eggleston Bracey, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, North America Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever.

Effective as of December 1, Cara Sabin joined Sundial Brands as CEO. In this capacity, Cara will lead the Sundial business into its next chapter of impact continuing the legacy of its founders. She will report to Bracey.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Sundial family and can’t wait to lead the company to its next level of impact and growth,” said Sabin. “It’s an honor to lead a company whose legacy and purpose so tightly align with my personal passion, and I look forward to working with the Social Mission Board to scale our social mission and impact.”

Most recently with Shiseido as Vice President of Marketing for NARS Cosmetics’ Americas business, Sabin brings more than 20 years of business strategy, consumer marketing, digital and innovation experience. She was previously Vice President of Global Marketing for Clinique Makeup and Fragrance and has held senior level positions at Johnson & Johnson and KORRES, a prestige homeopathic Greek beauty brand. Sabin is the Vice Chair of the Minority Alumni Advisory Board for Duke University’s Fuqua’s School of Business, a co-founder of 25 Black Women in Beauty and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“I’m thrilled to have Cara join the Sundial team,” said Bracey. “Cara brings an impressive record of supporting, growing and sustaining venerable businesses in the beauty category, and I look forward to the expertise and passion she will bring to the Sundial business.”

Dennis added, “I wish Cara the best as she steps in to lead this business into a new phase of innovation and impact. This is an extraordinary time for Sundial Brands as the opportunities to build upon its legacy and create its future rooted in purpose and community are limitless.”

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005643/en/