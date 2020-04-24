Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/24 01:36:30 pm
45.835 EUR   -0.14%
01:03pUNILEVER NV : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11:32aHoarding for lockdown drives best Nestle sales growth in years
RE
11:30aHoarding for lockdown drives best Nestle sales growth in years
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UNILEVER NV : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Credit Suisse is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 54.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNILEVER N.V.
01:03pUNILEVER NV : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11:32aHoarding for lockdown drives best Nestle sales growth in years
RE
11:30aHoarding for lockdown drives best Nestle sales growth in years
RE
08:48aUNILEVER N : How we're adapting deodorant production lines to make hand sanitise..
PU
08:47aUNILEVER PLC : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
08:45aUNILEVER NV : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06:40aUNILEVER NV : Kepler Chevreux remains its Buy rating
MD
06:01aUNILEVER : Q1 results, flat sales reflect unprecedented impact of Covid-19
AQ
05:59aUNILEVER NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03:18aUNILEVER NV : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 51 913 M
EBIT 2020 9 909 M
Net income 2020 6 229 M
Debt 2020 23 553 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 2,67x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,20  €
Last Close Price 45,90  €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-10.40%132 126
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.40%292 781
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.45%71 747
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY3.47%61 076
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-21.20%58 515
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC4.49%56 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group