Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 08:38:11 am
50.93 EUR   +8.69%
08:30aUNILEVER NV : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08:27aUNILEVER NV : Sell rating from RBC
MD
08:24aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UNILEVER NV : UBS reiterates its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:30am EDT

UBS is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 43.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UBS GROUP AG -1.74% 11.31 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
UNILEVER N.V. 8.75% 51.02 Delayed Quote.-8.53%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNILEVER N.V.
08:30aUNILEVER NV : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08:27aUNILEVER NV : Sell rating from RBC
MD
08:24aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
08:05aUnilever Shows It Can Still Scrub Up Well -- Heard on the Street
DJ
08:03aGlobal stocks gain as upbeat earnings outweigh U.S.-China tensions
RE
07:54aStocks gain as upbeat earnings outweigh U.S.-China tensions
RE
07:36aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
07:22aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:40aSurge in eating at home cushions virus hit for Unilever
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 858 M 58 862 M 58 862 M
Net income 2020 5 981 M 6 922 M 6 922 M
Net Debt 2020 23 124 M 26 764 M 26 764 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 123 B 143 B 143 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,13 €
Last Close Price 46,86 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-8.53%142 881
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.99%312 278
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC27.62%70 814
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED16.90%70 786
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-5.31%70 405
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY7.70%63 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group