Unification: FAQ for Private Shareholders

06/11/2020 | 03:23am EDT

Unification of Unilever's legal structure

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is unification?

  • Unification is the process of collapsing thedual-headed (PLC and NV) holding company structure and bringing the group under a single parent company, Unilever PLC, with a single class of ordinary shares.
  • This will be achieved by means of across-border merger:
  1. All of the assets, liabilities and legal relationships of NV (including all subsidiaries held by NV) will be acquired by PLC by operation of law.
  1. NV will cease to exist, and all of its shares will be cancelled.
  1. In return, PLC will issue shares to the former NV shareholders on a 1:1 basis.
  1. PLC will become the sole parent company of the Unilever Group.

2. Why are you doing this?

  • Unilever is taking this decision because the Board believes that it is in the long- term interests of Unilever and its many stakeholders to modernise its complex legal structure, which was established 90 years ago, to put Unilever on a level playing field with other companies and ensure it is best positioned for future success.
  • Unilever has said it wants to accelerate the pace of portfolio change. Unifying its legal parent structure will give Unilever greater flexibility to achieve that, including throughequity-based acquisitions or demergers.
  • This will become even more important as we anticipate the increasingly dynamic business environment that theCovid-19 pandemic will create, one in which having as much flexibility and responsiveness as possible is likely to be critically important.
  • Unilever has already found in the strategic review of the Tea business, which is now underway, and in the sale of its Spreads business in 2018, that the currentdual-headed legal structure puts Unilever at a disadvantage when it wants to undertake significant portfolio change.
  • Unification will also deliver additional benefits, including removing complexity and further strengthening Unilever's corporate governance, creating for the first time an equal voting basis per share for all shareholders. Upon

completion, there would be one market capitalisation, one class of shares with identical rights and one global pool of liquidity. Unilever's shares would still be listed on the Amsterdam, London and New York stock exchanges.

  1. Do I need to take any action?
    • Further information will be provided in the shareholder documentation that will be sent to NV and PLC shareholders later this year.
    • These documents have first to be cleared with the regulators and we expect to send documents to shareholders in Q3 2020.
  3. What are the key steps in implementing across-border merger?
    • NV and PLC shareholders will meet and vote at their respective shareholders' meetings to approve Unification.
    • The U.K. High Court will then hold a final approval hearing and the shareholders of both companies have the opportunity to attend and to be heard at this hearing.
    • If all of the closing conditions are satisfied or waived, thecross-border merger will be implemented.
    • The listing of NV Shares on Euronext in Amsterdam will be cancelled, the new PLC shares will be admitted for listing on the LSE and an application will be made to admit the PLC shares to listing and trading on Euronext in Amsterdam.
    • The new PLC ADSs will also be admitted to listing on the NYSE.
  5. On which dates will the NV and PLC shareholder meetings be held?
    • We have to produce substantial documentation to send to our shareholders and to list the PLC shares. These documents have first to be cleared with the regulators.
    • We expect to send documents to shareholders in Q3 2020 and hold our shareholder meetings in Q3 / Q4 2020.
  7. What shareholder approval thresholds are required in PLC to approve the cross- border merger?
    • The approval of a majority in number of the PLC shareholders who are present and who vote (either in person or by proxy) (the "majority in number test").
    • In addition, those PLC shareholders who vote to approve thecross-border merger (either in person or by proxy) must also represent 75% or more in value of the PLC shares voted (the "value test").
  1. What shareholder approval thresholds are required in NV to approve the cross- border merger?
    • For NV, implementation will require a majority of >50% in nominal value, from a shareholder turnout of at least 50%.
    • In the unlikely event of a shareholder turnout of less than 50%, a two thirds majority will be required.
  3. How long do you expect thecross-border merger process to take?
    • We expect to send documents to shareholders in Q3 2020 and to hold our shareholder meetings in Q3 / Q4 2020.
    • Completion is anticipated in Q4 2020.
  5. What kind of listings will you have?
    • The group will continue to be listed in Amsterdam, London and New York.
    • Unilever PLC will continue to have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and will be applying for an additional listing of Unilever PLC shares on Euronext Amsterdam, where Unilever PLC shares will be traded and quoted in euros.
    • Existing Unilever PLC ADSs will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Unilever NV NYRSs will be exchanged for Unilever PLC ADSs or new Unilever PLC shares and we will be applying for a listing of the newly issued Unilever PLC ADSs.
  7. Do you expect to give up some index inclusion?
    • We expect that Unilever PLC shares will continue to be included in the FTSE 100 index.
    • Following listing of Unilever PLC shares on Euronext Amsterdam, we expect Unilever PLC shares to be included in the AEX index.
    • We also expect Unilever PLC shares to continue to be included in the STOXX Europe 600 index and other relevantpan-European indices.
    • Unilever will not qualify for Euro (currency) indices such as the EURO STOXX 50.

Important information

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase, any securities. It is not an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, as amended. Investors should read the prospectus to be issued in due course by Unilever PLC which will contain important information about Unilever PLC, Unilever NV, unification and related matters. It may be unlawful to distribute these materials in certain jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:22:01 UTC
