Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/09 11:29:58 am
46.52 EUR   -0.30%
11:08aUNILEVER : AI hub accelerates product innovation for Chinese markets and beyond
PU
07:31aUNILEVER NV : UBS keeps a Sell rating
MD
07:30aUNILEVER PLC : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : AI hub accelerates product innovation for Chinese markets and beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:08am EDT

Deep in the heart of Shanghai's business district is a new Unilever hub that is set to transform the speed with which we bring products to market for Chinese consumers.

It's the brainchild of a small group of Unilever's R&D experts including Senior R&D Manager for Skin Care Jason Wei and Global Skin Care Digital Processing Manager Jake Onyett, who currently manage the space.

Known as the AI hub, it shares its name with the Chinese character for love 爱. The name reflects its status as a centre for artificial intelligence and acknowledges the agility and innovation expected to go on inside the building's four walls.

'There's room for three to four teams to work in parallel, as well as space for consumers and stakeholders during workshops,' says Jake. 'But the aim is to keep the space and the number of people who work here is entirely agile.'

The facility has been designed to ramp up the speed of product innovation 'in China and for China', from several months to a matter of minutes.

State-of-the-art hardware helps to make this happen. High-performance computers are equipped with modelling software to develop product concepts, create 3D packaging designs and ready prototypes to test with consumers. And Unilever can call on a global talent pool of data analysts, modellers and engineers who can work remotely or in the hub to bring project ideas to life.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 15:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNILEVER N.V.
11:08aUNILEVER : AI hub accelerates product innovation for Chinese markets and beyond
PU
07:31aUNILEVER NV : UBS keeps a Sell rating
MD
07:30aUNILEVER PLC : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:46aUNILEVER : hop2Give Hope' to Filipino families, children affected by pandemic
AQ
07/08UNILEVER NV : Gets a Sell rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
07/07?No commitment? to act at Facebook -boycott organizers
RE
07/07Civil-Rights Groups Express Disappointment With Facebook Meeting
DJ
07/07UNILEVER NV : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07/07UNILEVER N : How we will improve the health of our planet
PU
07/07Court grants relief to Unilever's India unit over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 037 M 57 889 M 57 889 M
Net income 2020 5 981 M 6 784 M 6 784 M
Net Debt 2020 23 237 M 26 356 M 26 356 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 123 B 139 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,35 €
Last Close Price 46,66 €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-8.92%138 733
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.61%304 232
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.63%68 429
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-8.68%67 899
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC22.79%67 314
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY8.21%63 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group