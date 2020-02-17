Unilever : App lets waste-conscious consumers snap up our surplus food stock

Belgium is the second-largest producer of food waste in the European Union. It wastes 10,400 tons every day. And that doesn't just have an economic impact, it has an environmental one.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, food waste is responsible for 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste were a country, it would come in third after the US and China in terms of impact on global warming.

Zero waste is a target for the Benelux region, so finding solutions for food waste was front of mind for Unilever's Manager for Knorr Soups and Snacking, Axel Driegelinck, when he attended Belgium's largest food and catering conference Horeca Expo, late last year. At the event he met Katelijne Berx, Key Account Manager of the increasingly popular food app, Too Good To Go.

'The app's concept is simple,' explains Axel. 'If a restaurant or retailer knows they aren't going to sell all of their stock they log their surplus on the app. This stock then appears on a map. Consumers can see what is available near them and buy it at a discount. After they've made a purchase, they have a few hours to collect.'

Axel and Katelijne wanted to see what opportunities use of the app could offer to Unilever and waste-conscious Belgian customers.

They decided to run a pilot, offering consumers the chance to buy Knorr soups, Lipton's ice tea lychee bottles and Ben & Jerry's products which could no longer be sold to retailers because they were nearing their sell-by date.

Running close to the sell-by date did not pose any health and safety issues for our brands or the consumers who bought them. 'Goods were all still at least a day in date and Too Good To Go's concept is very clear,' Axel explains.