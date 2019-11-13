Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/13 02:36:47 am
53.95 EUR   +0.04%
02:34aUNILEVER N : Chairman Marijn Dekkers Steps Down; Nils Andersen Named
DJ
02:10aUNILEVER : Chairman announcement
PU
11/12UNILEVER : A refreshing take on advertising by Knorr
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Chairman announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:10am EST

Unilever Chairman announcement

Released : 13/11/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 1909T

Unilever PLC

13 November 2019

Unilever Chairman announcement

Marijn Dekkers steps down; Nils Andersen appointed Chairman

London / Rotterdam, 13 November 2019. Unilever today announced that Marijn Dekkers has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. Nils Andersen, Non‐Executive Director, has been appointed by the Board to succeed Marijn as Chairman of Unilever.

Marijn, who was appointed as Chairman of Unilever in April 2016, has chosen to stand down as Chairman so that he can focus on his growing responsibilities as Founder and Chairman of Novalis LifeSciences, the investment and advisory firm. He will continue to serve as a Non‐Executive Director of Unilever.

Marijn said: "It has been a huge honour to serve as Chairman of Unilever and I am very proud of the work we continue to do as a truly purpose‐driven company. My decision to step down has been a difficult one to make but I look forward to seeing Unilever go from strength to strength under Nils as Chairman."

Nils Andersen has served on the Unilever Board since April 2015 and is currently a member of the Board's Audit Committee. He has significant business experience and was previously Group Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller ‐ Maersk A/S from 2007 to 2016 and President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg A/S and Carlsberg Breweries A/S from 2001 to 2007.

Nils has served as Chairman at AkzoNobel N.V. since April 2018 and is a Non‐Executive Director at BP plc. Nils also serves as Chairman of the privately‐held Salling Group A/S. He intends to step down from his roles at BP plc and Salling Group A/S in March 2020, prior to the Unilever AGM.

Nils said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Marijn for his strong leadership and the contribution he has made as Chairman. I am very proud to have been asked to succeed Marijn and I look forward to working with the Board and the Unilever Leadership team to support the company's continued growth."

Nils will step down from the Audit Committee and be appointed as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee. Marijn will remain as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

This announcement contains inside information. This is a public announcement pursuant to article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

_________________________

Media Enquiries:

Investor Enquiries:

Jonathan Sibun (UK)

Investor Relations

jsibun@tulchangroup.com

investor.relations@unilever.com

+44 7779 999 683

+44 207 822 6830

Frida Critien (UK)

Frida.critien@unilever.com

+44 7824 089 836

Fleur van‐Bruggen (NL)

fleur‐van.bruggen@unilever.com

+31 615 008293

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. It has 155,000 employees and generated sales of € 51 billion in 2018. Over half (60%) of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann's, Lipton, Wall's, Lux, Magnum, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

  • Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well‐being by 2020.
  • Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.
  • Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well‐being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition ‐ most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognised in 2019 as a leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, since 2011.

For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visit www.unilever.com. For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable‐living/

Safe Harbour

This announcement may contain forward‐looking statements, including 'forward‐looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. These forward‐looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long‐term growth including to plastic packaging; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20‐F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BOAFFUEEEFUSEDF

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 07:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER N.V.
02:34aUNILEVER N : Chairman Marijn Dekkers Steps Down; Nils Andersen Named
DJ
02:10aUNILEVER : Chairman announcement
PU
11/12UNILEVER : A refreshing take on advertising by Knorr
AQ
11/12Unilever's Vegetarian Butcher Partners With Burger King in Europe
DJ
11/08UNILEVER : Ben & Jerry's sued over 'happy cow' characterization
AQ
11/08Asian equities see biggest foreign inflow in six months in October
RE
11/06Barry Callebaut sticks to sales growth target after solid full year
RE
11/06SYMRISE : to open creative center with Unilever
AQ
11/06ASIA ASSET FINANCE : League stage of 3rd Fair and Lovely Men MCA 'B' division 50..
AQ
11/05UNILEVER N : Why you should add a ‘to who' to your ‘to do' list
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 408 M
EBIT 2019 10 024 M
Net income 2019 6 244 M
Debt 2019 20 846 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,00  €
Last Close Price 54,20  €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.13.78%158 598
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY29.75%300 055
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)43.94%67 307
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD15.60%66 500
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.96%57 011
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.04%53 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group