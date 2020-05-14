Unilever : Four ways that sustainability has made us a stronger business

Across the business, we've seen how our brands have become stronger with purpose and innovation - and how that has driven growth.
In 2014 we started to define and measure what we call our 'sustainable living brands'.
These were not niche brands - they included household names like Dove, Lipton, Hellmann's and Omo - as well as brands that are certified B-Corp, like Seventh Generation and Pukka tea. What they have in common is a powerful sense of purpose that aligns with consumers and the USLP.
And the fact that they have continuously and consistently outperformed the average growth rate of Unilever.
Disclaimer
Unilever plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:09:09 UTC