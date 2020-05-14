Unilever : Four ways that sustainability has made us a stronger business

Across the business, we've seen how our brands have become stronger with purpose and innovation - and how that has driven growth.

In 2014 we started to define and measure what we call our 'sustainable living brands'.

These were not niche brands - they included household names like Dove, Lipton, Hellmann's and Omo - as well as brands that are certified B-Corp, like Seventh Generation and Pukka tea. What they have in common is a powerful sense of purpose that aligns with consumers and the USLP.

And the fact that they have continuously and consistently outperformed the average growth rate of Unilever.