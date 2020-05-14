Log in
UNILEVER N.V.

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
News 
News

Unilever : Four ways that sustainability has made us a stronger business

05/14/2020

Across the business, we've seen how our brands have become stronger with purpose and innovation - and how that has driven growth.

In 2014 we started to define and measure what we call our 'sustainable living brands'.

These were not niche brands - they included household names like Dove, Lipton, Hellmann's and Omo - as well as brands that are certified B-Corp, like Seventh Generation and Pukka tea. What they have in common is a powerful sense of purpose that aligns with consumers and the USLP.

And the fact that they have continuously and consistently outperformed the average growth rate of Unilever.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:09:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 51 549 M
EBIT 2020 9 785 M
Net income 2020 6 064 M
Debt 2020 23 619 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
EV / Sales2021 2,69x
Capitalization 121 B
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,54  €
Last Close Price 45,45  €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-11.28%131 320
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.79%279 344
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.36%62 178
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC15.88%61 688
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-18.39%58 593
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-0.78%58 501
