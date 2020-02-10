Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Harnessing wellbeing to empower a workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:13am EST

Every year, we recognise pioneering individuals within the company who have brought our values to life and truly embody what it means to be part of Unilever. Our 2019 Heroes with Impact have gone above and beyond their day-to-day jobs. Their stories paint a picture of passion, purpose and drive.

Childcare for working parents is not easy to access in China, even in a big city like Shanghai. There is a shortage of pre-school facilities, few are properly authorised and where they exist, they are expensive. This shortage was having a direct impact on Unilever employees.

Likewise, medical resources are limited in China, and any hospital appointments entail long waiting times.

In both these areas, Jessica Yao, Senior Tax Manager in our Shanghai office, identified practical paths to help counter the shortages in provision. Impelled by a wish and a sense of purpose to help others live healthy and happy lives, she set about realising change.

Childcare and healthcare

As a Unilever manager, trade union representative and the deputy of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress, Jessica was able to tap into her contacts and find an effective way forward. She helped set up a childcare centre project, with a pilot in Unilever Shanghai. This involved securing a licence for the centre and finding a qualified third party to manage it. Now it is up and running, and bringing direct benefits to working parents. 'Here at Unilever, parents and children are taken care of, and the trade union is like a mother to us,' says one employee who uses the childcare centre.

In the belief that prevention is better than cure, Jessica is bringing health advice into the company. She is the driving force behind health talks that are delivered on-site to Unilever employees on topics such as musculo-skeletal disorders and back pain, sight problems and parenting issues. To promote health and wellbeing, she has helped ensure that sports facilities for basketball, badminton and more are made available to employees.

Tackling commuting issues

And Jessica's contributions to making working life easier go beyond the company. For Shanghai commuters working in the Hongqiao business district - a development zone near one of the city's airports - the journey to work means traffic congestion and delay. In her role as deputy of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress, Jessica proposed a new overpass to alleviate congestion - an idea that is now included in the government construction plan. She is also working with city authorities to progress the idea of integrating the railway and metro bus systems. An easier commute lies ahead!

The improvements that Jessica brought about are having a tangible impact on the lives of Unilever employees. 'This is very much in line with Unilever's strategic purpose,' she says. It is also in line with her own aspirations. 'Small actions can have a big impact. If others can get my help to solve their problems, I will be very happy,' she adds.

Explore more on these topics:

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNILEVER N.V.
06:19aFROM TOXIC TO TURNAROUND : Bayer's CEO Fights to Fix a Problem of His Own Making
DJ
06:13aUNILEVER : Harnessing wellbeing to empower a workforce
PU
02/07Electrolux Proposes Henrik Henriksson, Karin Overbeck as New Board Members
DJ
02/06UNILEVER : Hajar Alafifi assumes duties as Chairperson of Unilever Sri Lanka
AQ
02/05M&S director Katie Bickerstaffe to oversee turnaround effort
RE
02/04UNILEVER : Terra Drone Europe and British-Dutch transnational consumer goods gia..
AQ
02/04UNILEVER : Knorr R&D's packaging innovation is tackling plastic waste
PU
02/03UNILEVER N : CDP gives Unilever triple ‘A' for sustainability leadership
PU
02/03UNILEVER N : “This project saves lives”
PU
02/03Imperial Brands hires Inchcape's Bomhard as CEO to revive e-cigarette sales
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 54 140 M
EBIT 2020 10 556 M
Net income 2020 6 759 M
Debt 2020 22 712 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
EV / Sales2021 2,91x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 55,20  €
Last Close Price 54,51  €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.6.40%149 694
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.94%311 028
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.1.17%71 484
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD11.35%62 245
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY10.44%59 539
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC6.05%58 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group