Unilever : Investor Event 2019 - Alan Jope

Sustainable business driving superior performance
Alan Jope - CEO
Safe harbour statement
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative
of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth including to plastic packaging; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.
Sustainable business driving superior performance
Unilever Leadership Executive
|
|
Marc Engel
|
Hanneke Faber
|
|
Sunny Jain
|
|
Alan Jope
|
|
Sanjiv Mehta
|
Leena Nair
|
Chief Supply Chain Officer
|
President F&R
|
|
President BPC
|
|
CEO
|
President South Asia
|
Chief HR Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nitin Paranjpe
|
Graeme Pitkethly
|
Richard Slater
|
Ritva Sotaama
|
Amanda Sourry
|
Peter Ter Kulve
|
COO
|
CFO
|
Chief R&D Officer
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
President North America
|
President HC
Our vision
is to be the global leader in
sustainable business.
We will demonstrate how our
purpose-led,future-fit
business model drives
superior performance,
consistently delivering financial
results in the
top third of our industry
Accelerating Growth
|
Portfolio
|
Geography
|
Channel
|
Purpose
|
INNOVATE
|
DEVELOP
|
ACQUIRE
|
DISPOSE
Emerging markets deliver over €500m turnover
Emerging markets deliver over €100m turnover
|
White space opportunities
|
60% of turnover in emerging markets
|
in existing countries
|
Growth: Channel
-
Ecommerce
-
Out of home
-
Health & beauty
-
Professional cleaning
Growth: Purpose
|
Gen Z
|
Millennial
|
Gen X
|
Baby boomers
% motivated to be brand loyal to brands making positive impact
Source: GlobeScan, Healthy & Sustainable Living Report 2019
|
Raising the bar
|
Going further
|
Marketing
|
Fuel
|
excellence
|
for growth
|
Innovation
|
Organisation
|
|
& Culture
Marketing excellence
1.9bn
38
30
Digital data connections
Digital hubs covering 90% of digital spend
PDCs and 7000 briefs
Innovation
Maintain
-
Global and local
-
Breakthrough technology
-
On trend
More
-
Functional superiority
-
Choicefulness
Fuel for growth
Grow
Change
Programmes
Power
NRM
Organisation and Culture
Human Purposeful
Accountable
And finally
Our vision
is to be the global leader in
sustainable business.
We will demonstrate how our
purpose-led,future-fit
business model drives
superior performance,
consistently delivering financial
results in the
top third of our industry
Disclaimer
Unilever plc published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 14:49:03 UTC