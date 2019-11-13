Log in
Unilever : Investor Event 2019 - Alan Jope

11/13/2019 | 09:50am EST

Sustainable business driving superior performance

Alan Jope - CEO

November 2019

Safe harbour statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative

of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth including to plastic packaging; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

Sustainable business driving superior performance

Unilever Leadership Executive

Marc Engel

Hanneke Faber

Sunny Jain

Alan Jope

Sanjiv Mehta

Leena Nair

Chief Supply Chain Officer

President F&R

President BPC

CEO

President South Asia

Chief HR Officer

Nitin Paranjpe

Graeme Pitkethly

Richard Slater

Ritva Sotaama

Amanda Sourry

Peter Ter Kulve

COO

CFO

Chief R&D Officer

Chief Legal Officer

President North America

President HC

Our vision

is to be the global leader in

sustainable business.

We will demonstrate how our

purpose-led,future-fit

business model drives

superior performance,

consistently delivering financial

results in the

top third of our industry

… in the business

Accelerating Growth

Portfolio

Geography

Channel

Purpose

Growth: Portfolio

INNOVATE

DEVELOP

ACQUIRE

DISPOSE

Growth: Geography

16

38

Emerging markets deliver over €500m turnover

Emerging markets deliver over €100m turnover

White space opportunities

60% of turnover in emerging markets

in existing countries

Growth: Channel

  • Ecommerce
  • Out of home
  • Health & beauty
  • Professional cleaning

Growth: Purpose

75

72

63

56

Gen Z

Millennial

Gen X

Baby boomers

% motivated to be brand loyal to brands making positive impact

Source: GlobeScan, Healthy & Sustainable Living Report 2019

Raising the bar

Going further

Marketing

Fuel

excellence

for growth

Innovation

Organisation

& Culture

Marketing excellence

1.9bn

38

30

Digital data connections

Digital hubs covering 90% of digital spend

PDCs and 7000 briefs

500K U studio assets

Innovation

Maintain

  • Global and local
  • Breakthrough technology
  • On trend

More

  • Functional superiority
  • Choicefulness

Fuel for growth

Grow

Change

Programmes

Power

NRM

Run

Organisation and Culture

Human Purposeful

Accountable

3 divisions

1 culture

And finally

Our vision

is to be the global leader in

sustainable business.

We will demonstrate how our

purpose-led,future-fit

business model drives

superior performance,

consistently delivering financial

results in the

top third of our industry

Thank you

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 14:49:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 408 M
EBIT 2019 10 024 M
Net income 2019 6 244 M
Debt 2019 20 846 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 143 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,00  €
Last Close Price 54,20  €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.13.78%158 598
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY29.75%300 055
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)43.94%67 307
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD15.60%66 500
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.96%57 011
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.04%53 891
