Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/13 03:59:59 pm
54.255 EUR   +0.60%
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Peter ter Kulve
PU
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Hanneke Faber
PU
05:10pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Graeme Pitkethly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Investor Event 2019 - Graeme Pitkethly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Delivering long-term superior value

Graeme Pitkethly, CFO

Unilever Investor Event

13th November 2019

Safe harbour statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative

of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth including to plastic packaging; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

Integrated sustainability and business strategy

DELIVER LONG-TERM,

SUPERIOR VALUE

SERVE PEOPLE

EVERYWHERE

USE OUR SCALE FOR

GOOD

Strong share price performance

Market cap

€88bn

2014

Market cap

€144bn

UL NV

+80%

AEX

+40%

2019

NV share price (€) 01/01/2014 - 31/10/2019

Competitive shareholder returns

Top 3rd

4th

3rd

Bottom 3rd

12th

17th

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

Rolling 3 year TSR ranking vs peers

Consistent multi - year performance

3.6%3.6%

3.2%

2.8%

2016

2017

2018

2019 H1

Underlying sales growth

19.3%

18.6%

17.7%

16.4%

2016

2017

2018

2019 H1

Underlying operating margin

€2.35

€2.23

€ 2.03

2016 2017 2018

Underlying EPS

2017 & 18 restated for IFRS 16

Financial growth model

5 Years

5 Years

Growth

Leverage

Operating

Leverage

Financial Leverage

2010-142015-19

4%-5%3%-4%

3%-4%5%-6%

0%-1%1%-2%

Constant EPS Growth Range

Current EPS

Growth Range

7% - 10% 9% - 11%

6% - 8% 7% - 9%

Indicative numbers; not based on financial forecast

Cash discipline

Cash

conversion

Cash

103%

conversion

83%

€5.4

€3.9

20132018

Free cash flow (bn)

2.8%

+€4bn

cash

-3.8%

-5.8%

2008

2013

2018

Working capital % turnover

2018 cash conversion and free cash flow restated for IFRS 16

Capex: Increased efficiency after period of investment

4.2%

2.8%

2.4%

€1.4bn

2007

2012

2018

Net capex as % of turnover

Capital structure

A1/A+

2.0

1.1

Ten yr average

2018

(2008 -17)

Net debt / EBITDA

3.5%

2.7%

2.2%

2016 2017 2018

Average interest rate on net debt

Average interest rate excluding leases

Capital allocation

Operational investment

Portfolio reshape

Returns to shareholders

Capital expenditure

Bolt on acquisitions

Dividends

Restructuring

Large acquisitions

Event driven share

Capabilities

Disposals

buybacks

Regular share buybacks

Sustainability

Minority buybacks

Net debt leverage ratio of approximately 2X

Capital allocation

Operational investment

  • Capital expenditure
  • Restructuring
  • Capabilities
  • Sustainability
  • Minority buybacks

Net debt leverage ratio of approximately 2X

Operational investment: Investing to stay Future Fit

Talent in

>500 Digital Hubs &

People Data

Centres

Digital talent

>1500 recruited in 2018/2019

Capabilities

Stretching targets

on plastic packaging

Commitment to

purpose-led

brands

Sustainability

€3.5bn

Restructuring spend 2017 - 2020

Restructuring

Operational investment: Investing for long term growth

6X

€1bn

€600m

4X

Average USG

+6%

2X

Average USG

+8%

€100m

2010 2012 2014 2016 2018

Investing in growth of brands

20092018

2018 base; reverse USG % applied

Investing in growth of markets

Operational investment: Minority buybacks

Vietnam

India*

Nigeria

67% » 100%

52% » 67%

59% » 67%

Algeria

Pakistan

Nigeria

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

92% » 100%

74% » 99%

50% » 59%

60% »100%

75% »100%

67% »72%

2009

2013

2015

2016

2017

2019

Minority interests acquired from 2009- 2019

€4bn invested in minority buybacks

* HUL Minority stake will be diluted from 67.2% to 61.9% after Horlicks acquisition

Capital allocation

Portfolio reshape

• Bolt on acquisitions

• Large acquisitions

• Disposals

Net debt leverage ratio of approximately 2X

Portfolio reshape: Acquisitions & disposals

Beauty & Personal Care

Foods & Refreshment

Home Care

% Turnover

% Turnover

% Turnover

2008

BPC

2008

F&R 54%

2008

HC

28%

18%

2018 BPC 42%

2018

F&R

2018

HC

38%

20%

34 acquisitions and 14 disposals since 2015

€11bn outflow, €8bn inflow

Turnover 2018 excl Spreads

Portfolio reshape : Return on invested capital

ROIC %

19.2%

19.2%

18.5%

18.2%

No of acquisitions

6

4

9

7

Acquisition examples

2015

2016

2017

2018

2014-16 ROIC as reported, 2017-18 restated for IFRS 16

Capital allocation

Returns to shareholders

• Dividends

• Event driven share buybacks

• Regular share buybacks

Net debt leverage ratio of approximately 2X

Returns to shareholders: Dividends and share buybacks

Dividend growth

€6bn

15yr CAGR

€5bn

SBB

SBB

+7% p.a.

€1.5bn

€0.5bn

€1.5bn

SBB

SBB

SBB

2003

DPS per annum (€)

2018

Fuel for growth

On track with savings programmes

€2bn

p.a.

Savings per year

2017 - 2019

Change

Programmes

Fuel for growth: 5S

€1bn

p.a.

Savings per year

2017 - 2018

Harmonised handwash bottle shapes

20% plastic packaging reduction

Recyclable carton

Dove soap

Removed polyethylene layer

FuelFuelforforgrowth:growth:ZBBZBB

External benchmark quartiles

'15

BMI

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

'15

Facilities 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q

'15

Logistics

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

Digital mandatories

Picasso Labs - AI tool

Doubled % assets compliant against digital best practice

Bought in Services

Leveraging U-Studio and

Uni-adapt

Fuel for growth: Change programmes

Restructuring spend (€bn)

2.5yrs

Average project payback

€0.9

35

Number of projects

delivering >€10m savings

€0.4

2015

2016

2017

2018

FUTURE

Grow, power, run

FIT

€3.5bn restructuring spend 2017 -2020

Staying Future Fit: Grow, Power, Run

Grow

• Maximising the impact of technology

Power

• Removing complexity, standardising, freeing up talent to focus on growth

Run

Staying Future Fit: Automation

Unilever automation factory

  • Bangalore based hub delivering automation at scale
  • Through Unilever Enterprise & Technology Solutions
  • Collaboration with strong partners

Robotic

Cognitive

process

automation

automation

Processes

1100+ automated

Bots

250+ deployed

1mil+

Hours saved

/ annum

Summary: Delivering superior long term value

  • Strong multi - year performance
  • Disciplined capital allocation framework
  • Healthy pipeline of savings providing fuel for growth

Delivering long-term superior value

Graeme Pitkethly, CFO

Unilever Investor Event

13th November 2019

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 22:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER N.V.
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Peter ter Kulve
PU
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Hanneke Faber
PU
05:10pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Graeme Pitkethly
PU
05:03pConsumer Cos Down on Earnings Trepidation - Consumer Roundup
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:40aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Sunny Jain
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:50aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Alan Jope
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:43aUNILEVER : We've invented the perfect burger for food rebels
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 398 M
EBIT 2019 10 019 M
Net income 2019 6 244 M
Debt 2019 20 909 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,00  €
Last Close Price 54,04  €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.13.78%158 598
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY29.75%300 055
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)43.94%67 307
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD15.60%66 500
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.96%57 011
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.04%53 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group