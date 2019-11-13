Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/13 03:59:59 pm
54.255 EUR   +0.60%
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Peter ter Kulve
PU
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Hanneke Faber
PU
05:10pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Graeme Pitkethly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Investor Event 2019 - Peter ter Kulve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:46pm EST

Welcome to

HOME CARE

Peter ter Kulve

Safe harbour statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative

of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth including to plastic packaging; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

CARE HOME

3 Things I Learned

Trust Starts With

Nobody Wants To Invest

People Are Worried About

Performance

Time In Chores

Chemicals & Waste

CARE HOME

Global Jobs To Be Done

1. SORTING

3. MAIN WASH

5. DRYING

7. CUPBOARD

2. PRE-WASH

6. IRONING

4. POST WASH

CARE HOME

Drivers Are Very Much Local…

Water Quality

Machine Use

Fabric Type

Detergent

Income Level

Competition

Quality

CARE HOME

…And The Basics Need to be Right

Wash Load

Format

Wash Method

avg. load

weight

Pre-treatment

Soaking

Rinsing

Soap & Powder

Manual + Basic

Dual Usage

Semi-manual

CARE HOME

Process

2 Sachets per Wash

Our €10bn Home Care Business

4 Categories …

…With Strong Brands…

…In Our Top Markets

FABRIC

SOLUTIONS

FABRIC

SENSATIONS

HOME & HYGIENE

LIFE ESSENTIALS

CARE HOME

Strong Performance

Consistently Growing Ahead

…With Strong Positions…

…And Consistent Margin

of an Accelerating Market…

Improvement

5.3%

4.8%

13.3%

12.2%

8.4%

3.7%

4.2%

2008-2013

2013-2018

Home Care Market

Unilever Home Care

*

*

Euromonitor market data

Unilever underlying sales growth

* IFRS 16 restated

CARE HOME

Delta Creates Value Creation Opportunities

CARE HOME

2018 Growth

4.2%

Top 4 competitors

underlying sales growth in calendar year 2018 or similar published measure

2018 Margin

13.3%*

Top 4 competitors

operating margin reporting varies across companies * IFRS 16 restated

2018 Margin Delta (bps)

80

Top 4 competitors

operating margin reporting varies across companies

Simple Strategy

Speed

Global - Local

Science

Product

Superiority

Convenience

Cleaner Choices

Making your home a better

world, making our world

a better home

Geographic &

Channel Footprint

Cost Optimization

e.Commerce

Simple Strategy

Speed

Global - Local

Science

Product

Superiority

Convenience

Cleaner Choices

Making your home a better

world, making our world

a better home

Geographic &

Channel Footprint

Cost Optimization

e.Commerce

All About Market Development

Accelerating New Formats

Driving New Benefits

Leveraging New Channels

CARE HOME

All About Innovation

Innovation

Creation

Acquisition

CARE HOME

And Portfolio Development

FROM TO

CARE HOME

Purpose Driving Performance

CARE HOME

Design for Purpose

to win the war on

poor sanitation

Social Benefit:

Cleaner toilets,

brighter futures

Emotional Benefit:

Pleasure in improved

sanitation

Functional Benefit:

Access to the best

products

Unlocking The Purpose

Best Products

UNICEF

Partnership

Cleaner Toilets

Brighter Future

Activating The Purpose

Our Ambition: By 2030, we will help

50 million people gain improved

access to a toilet

Daily toilet cleaning frequency +20%

Penetration +700bps Market share +380bps

Underpinned By Technology…

CARE HOME

…And Cleaner Choices Vision

NO PETRO

NO SINGLE

CHEMICALS

USE PLASTIC

100% Renewable

Recyclability, PCR

Refill & Re-use

CARE HOME

WATER &

CLIMATE

SMART

PRODUCTS

100% Biodegradable

cold wash & rinse-efficient

HOME CARE

Brazil

Eduardo Campanella

Brazil: Home Care

Fabric Solution

Fabric Sensation

Home & Hygiene

New Business

CARE HOME

Brazil: A Sustainable Hard Currency Performance

CARE HOME

Almost Doubled Our Business…

Turnover

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

…While Increasing Profitability

Profit

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

IMPRESSIVE YTD RESULTS

Home Care

Fabric Solutions Fabric Sensations Home & Hygiene Professionals

USG 3X

DOUBLE

HIGH

DOUBLE

TRIPLE

SINGLE

UNILEVER

DIGIT

DIGIT

DIGIT

DIGIT

BRAZIL

GROWTH

GROWTH

GROWTH

GROWTH

INCREASING PROFITABILITY

CARE HOME

YTD SEP´19

Brazil: Home Care Transformation

Portfolio Transformation

Cleaner Choices

Consumer Centric

CARE HOME

92%

PORTFOLIO RELAUNCHED

IN A 6 MONTHS WINDOW

CONCENTRATION /

PREMIUM

MULTIPURPOSE W/ PCR

COMPACTION

SEVENTH GENERATION

1:1 CONTACTS

230MM

-40% COST

Brazil: Portfolio Transformation

FROM

CARE HOME

Brazil: Portfolio Transformation

TO

CARE HOME

Omo: Our Powerhouse 100% Relaunched

Bold Relaunch, New Mix &

Engaging With Consumer

+25 Years Top Of Mind

Superior Product

FOR THE FIRST

TIME: TOP OF

THE TOP

7X

TOTAL BRAND COMMENTS &

INTERACTIONS

81%

Satisfaction I'ndex

CLEANER CHOICES + PURPOSE LED

CARE HOME

Brazil: Innovation Led Growth

Repositioning The Core

Entering New Territories

Front Load: Re-ignite

Disrupting With

& Concentrating Powders

With Delicates

Innovator Perception

Dilutables

CARE HOME

Brazil: #NOVOOMOPARADILUIR

Persuasion Is Key

Massive Consumer Engagement

#NOVOOMOPARADILUIR

+5.000

influencers

Sentiment

99% positive

Search growth

+ 50%

CARE HOME

Comfort: Reignited Through Purpose

A New Superior Mix

An Evolution From

All Underpinned By Purpose

An Emotional Standpoint

+ +

CARE HOME

Brazil: Future Proofing The Business Via New Segments

Professionals: Our New Business

With A Full Mix

Digital Fully Embedded

35m

Everyday Use

Full e-Commerce

Leader in e-commerce

for Laundry Services

Super Pro

BRM Platform

FROM 0 TO € 35m

IN ONLY 1 YEAR

CARE HOME

Brazil: Beyond Our Core - Building A Full Service

Address Main Pain Points

Powered By Technology

With Two Business Units

EASY IRONING

Ironing

+

13k

peer to peer solution

unemployed

SHARED LAUNDRY

Lack of space + Shared SpacesOMO Launderette inside the building

CARE HOME

CARE HOME

Accelerating

Our Business In

Brazil

Summary of our Strategy

Cleaner Choices

Premium Innovations

New Channels

More Technology

CARE HOME

Thank You

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 22:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER N.V.
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Peter ter Kulve
PU
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Hanneke Faber
PU
05:10pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Graeme Pitkethly
PU
05:03pConsumer Cos Down on Earnings Trepidation - Consumer Roundup
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:40aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Sunny Jain
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:50aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Alan Jope
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:43aUNILEVER : We've invented the perfect burger for food rebels
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 398 M
EBIT 2019 10 019 M
Net income 2019 6 244 M
Debt 2019 20 909 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,00  €
Last Close Price 54,04  €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.13.78%158 598
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY29.75%300 055
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)43.94%67 307
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD15.60%66 500
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.96%57 011
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.04%53 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group