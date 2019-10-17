Log in
UNILEVER N.V.

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/17 02:50:01 am
53.625 EUR   -0.71%
02:49aUNILEVER : 2019 Q3 highlights
PU
02:49aUNILEVER : 3rd Quarter Trading Statement
PU
02:49aUNILEVER : Third quarter growth led by emerging markets and Home Care
PU
Unilever N : 3Q Underlying Sales Rise 2.9%

10/17/2019 | 02:35am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) said Thursday that in the third quarter underlying sales growth grew 2.9%, benefiting from higher volume and price.

The Anglo-Dutch company, whose brands include Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, said turnover was 13.3 billion euros ($14.7 billion) in the third quarter compared with EUR12.5 million the same period in the prior year.

Its beauty and personal-care, as well as its home-care segment rose 7% and 7.7% respectively, while its food-and-refreshment segment grew 3.5% in the quarter.

The board has declared a quarterly dividend of 35.76 pence.

"For the full year, we continue to expect underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of our multi-year 3-5% range, an improvement in underlying operating margin that keeps us on track for the 2020 target and another year of strong free cash flow," Chief Executive Alan Jope said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

UNILEVER N.V. 1.77% 54.01 Delayed Quote.13.95%
UNILEVER PLC 0.96% 4608.5 Delayed Quote.12.17%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 411 M
EBIT 2019 9 961 M
Net income 2019 6 226 M
Debt 2019 21 460 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 142 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 55,81  €
Last Close Price 54,01  €
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.13.95%156 819
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY27.86%294 134
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)48.15%69 603
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD14.76%62 804
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY14.00%58 216
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.33%54 562
