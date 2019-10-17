Unilever N : 3Q Underlying Sales Rise 2.9%

By Adriano Marchese

Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) said Thursday that in the third quarter underlying sales growth grew 2.9%, benefiting from higher volume and price.

The Anglo-Dutch company, whose brands include Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, said turnover was 13.3 billion euros ($14.7 billion) in the third quarter compared with EUR12.5 million the same period in the prior year.

Its beauty and personal-care, as well as its home-care segment rose 7% and 7.7% respectively, while its food-and-refreshment segment grew 3.5% in the quarter.

The board has declared a quarterly dividend of 35.76 pence.

"For the full year, we continue to expect underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of our multi-year 3-5% range, an improvement in underlying operating margin that keeps us on track for the 2020 target and another year of strong free cash flow," Chief Executive Alan Jope said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com