Unilever N : Announcement Unilever N.V. Annual General Meeting 2020

The agenda and the explanatory notes to the resolutions, the Unilever Annual Report and Account 2019, including the information required under article 2:392 section 1 of the Dutch Civil Code as well as the names and personal data of the directors nominated for reappointment, are available for inspection at the office of Unilever N.V., Weena 455, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. These documents can be obtained free of charge at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ('ABN AMRO'), phone number +31 20 383 5454 or email AVA@nl.abnamro.com. These documents can also be found on www.unilever.com/ara and www.unilever.com/agm or www.abnamro.com/evoting .

To reduce the capital with respect to ordinary shares held by the Company in its own share capital.

To authorise the Board of Directors to purchase ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company.

To designate the Board of Directors as the company body authorised to restrict or exclude the statutory

To designate the Board of Directors as the company body authorised in respect of the issue of shares in the share capital of the Company.

To appoint the Auditor charged with the auditing of the Annual Accounts for the 2020 financial year.

To adopt the Annual Accounts and appropriation of the profit for the 2019 financial year.

To consider the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2019 submitted by the Board of Directors.

Unilever N.V. invites its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), which will be held in the World Trade Center, Beursplein 37 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 10am.

Information about attending the Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held in the World Trade Center, Beursplein 37 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 10am.

Record Date

Right to attend and voting right

The Board of Directors has determined that shareholders on Thursday 2 April 2020, after closing of the books(the 'Record Date') and who are registered as such in one of the (sub)registers designated by the Board of Directors, have the right to attend the AGM and exercise their voting rights in accordance with the number of shares held at the Record Date.

Attendance instructions

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM either in person or by proxy (see under 'Proxies'), can notify their bank or broker or via www.abnamro.com/evoting, until Thursday 23 April 2020 at 5.30pm at the latest. The bank or broker will inform ABN AMRO who will send an admission ticket for the AGM by post or by e-mail to the notified holders of shares thereof.

Proxies

Shareholders who wish to have themselves represented at the AGM by a proxy holder appointed by them must register in accordance with what is described above and deposit a written proxy. For this purpose, they can use the proxy printed on the admission ticket or the proxy available on www.unilever.com/agm.

Voting instructions

Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person and wish to participate in the voting process can render their voting instructions electronically via www.abnamro.com/evoting. By doing so voting instructions are given to Mr M.J. Meijer c.s. Notarissen, in Amsterdam, to cast their vote at the AGM. Voting instructions can be given until Thursday 23 April 2020 at 5.30pm at the latest.

Registered shares

Holders of registered shares will be approached by IQ EQ Financial Services B.V. ('IQEQ') individually. A written notification to attend the AGM, a completely filled-in voting instruction form or a written power of attorney must be received by IQEQ by Thursday 23 April 2020 at 5.30pm at the latest.

Identification

We kindly request you to bring a valid proof of identity to the General Meeting.

Route description

A detailed route description can be found on www.unilever.com/agmand can be requested via email to shareholder.services@unilever.com.

General information

General information about the AGM can be obtained via Unilever N.V., Corporate Secretaries Department, Weena 455, 3013 AL in Rotterdam, the Netherlands or via e-mail: shareholder.services@unilever.com

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the safety measures that may be imposed, the Company may take further precautionary measures to limit risks for our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Developments will be closely monitored and we will publish updates and/or safety guidelines for attending the AGM on our website (www.unilever.com/agm).

Virtual attendance and voting (hybrid meeting)

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors is reviewing the option to allow shareholders to virtually attend and vote at the AGM. If deemed appropriate, the decision of the Board of Directors to allow such a hybrid meeting and the relevant information and procedures regarding virtual attendance and voting will be published on www.unilever.com/agm prior to the AGM in a timely fashion.

The procedures and other information provided below will only be applicable should the Board of Directors decide to allow shareholders to virtually attend and vote at the AGM. In such event, the following applies: