Unilever N : Announcement Unilever N.V. Annual General Meeting 2020

Unilever N.V.
Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Unilever N.V. invites its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), which will be held in the World Trade Center, Beursplein 37 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 10am.
The Meeting Agenda reads as follows:
To consider the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2019 submitted by the Board of Directors.
To adopt the Annual Accounts and appropriation of the profit for the 2019 financial year.
To consider, and if thought fit, approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
To discharge the Executive Directors.
To discharge theNon-Executive Directors.
To reappoint N Andersen as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint L Cha as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint V Colao as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint J Hartmann as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint A Jope as an Executive Director.
To reappoint A Jung as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint S Kilsby as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint S Masiyiwa as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint Y Moon as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint G Pitkethly as an Executive Director.
To reappoint J Rishton as aNon-Executive Director.
To reappoint F Sijbesma as aNon-Executive Director.
To appoint the Auditor charged with the auditing of the Annual Accounts for the 2020 financial year.
To designate the Board of Directors as the company body authorised in respect of the issue of shares in the share capital of the Company.
To designate the Board of Directors as the company body authorised to restrict or exclude the statutorypre-emption rights that accrue to shareholders upon issue of shares for general corporate purposes.
To designate the Board of Directors as the company body authorised to restrict or exclude the statutorypre-emption rights that accrue to shareholders upon issue of shares for acquisition or specified capital investment purposes.
To authorise the Board of Directors to purchase ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company.
To reduce the capital with respect to ordinary shares held by the Company in its own share capital.
The agenda and the explanatory notes to the resolutions, the Unilever Annual Report and Account 2019, including the information required under article 2:392 section 1 of the Dutch Civil Code as well as the names and personal data of the directors nominated for reappointment, are available for inspection at the office of Unilever N.V., Weena 455, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. These documents can be obtained free of charge at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ('ABN AMRO'), phone number +31 20 383 5454 or email AVA@nl.abnamro.com. These documents can also be found on www.unilever.com/araand www.unilever.com/agmor www.abnamro.com/evoting.
Information about attending the Annual General Meeting 2020
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held in the World Trade Center, Beursplein 37 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 10am.
Record Date
Right to attend and voting right
The Board of Directors has determined that shareholders on Thursday 2 April 2020, after closing of the books(the 'Record Date') and who are registered as such in one of the (sub)registers designated by the Board of Directors, have the right to attend the AGM and exercise their voting rights in accordance with the number of shares held at the Record Date.
Attendance instructions
Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM either in person or by proxy (see under 'Proxies'), can notify their bank or broker or via www.abnamro.com/evoting, until Thursday 23 April 2020 at 5.30pm at the latest. The bank or broker will inform ABN AMRO who will send an admission ticket for the AGM by post or by e-mail to the notified holders of shares thereof.
Proxies
Shareholders who wish to have themselves represented at the AGM by a proxy holder appointed by them must register in accordance with what is described above and deposit a written proxy. For this purpose, they can use the proxy printed on the admission ticket or the proxy available on www.unilever.com/agm.
Voting instructions
Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person and wish to participate in the voting process can render their voting instructions electronically via www.abnamro.com/evoting. By doing so voting instructions are given to Mr M.J. Meijer c.s. Notarissen, in Amsterdam, to cast their vote at the AGM. Voting instructions can be given until Thursday 23 April 2020 at 5.30pm at the latest.
Registered shares
Holders of registered shares will be approached by IQ EQ Financial Services B.V. ('IQEQ') individually. A written notification to attend the AGM, a completely filled-in voting instruction form or a written power of attorney must be received by IQEQ by Thursday 23 April 2020 at 5.30pm at the latest.
Identification
We kindly request you to bring a valid proof of identity to the General Meeting.
Route description
A detailed route description can be found on www.unilever.com/agmand can be requested via email to shareholder.services@unilever.com.
General information
General information about the AGM can be obtained via Unilever N.V., Corporate Secretaries Department, Weena 455, 3013 AL in Rotterdam, the Netherlands or via e-mail: shareholder.services@unilever.com
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the safety measures that may be imposed, the Company may take further precautionary measures to limit risks for our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Developments will be closely monitored and we will publish updates and/or safety guidelines for attending the AGM on our website (www.unilever.com/agm).
Virtual attendance and voting (hybrid meeting)
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors is reviewing the option to allow shareholders to virtually attend and vote at the AGM. If deemed appropriate, the decision of the Board of Directors to allow such a hybrid meeting and the relevant information and procedures regarding virtual attendance and voting will be published on www.unilever.com/agm prior to the AGM in a timely fashion.
The procedures and other information provided below will only be applicable should the Board of Directors decide to allow shareholders to virtually attend and vote at the AGM. In such event, the following applies:
Shareholders can virtually attend the AGM viawww.abnamro.com/evoting. The option of virtual attendance will not be available to holders of New York Registry Shares and holders of registered shares. In addition, virtual attendance may not be available if a shareholder's intermediary does not
support online voting. The Board of Directors may decide that shareholders who attend the AGM virtually will be able to speak or otherwise address the AGM.
Shareholders who have registered for virtual attendance at the AGM will receive a confirmation of registration by email which will contain a unique link. Via this link the shareholder can login to the online platform of the AGM by means of atwo-step verification process (by SMS verification).
Certain details of the shareholder will be required for authentication purposes, such as his/her valid email address, securities account and mobile phone number, in order to provide virtual access. Where applicable, also the intermediaries are requested to provide the same information with respect to the shareholders that wish to virtually attend the AGM through the online platform.
On the day of the AGM, shareholders may log into the online platform viawww.abnamro.com/evotingfrom 9.30 am CET until the start of the meeting at 10.00 am CET. Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM virtually, must log in and complete the admission procedure for the AGM before the meeting starts. Shareholders are recommended to log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the AGM. Shareholders who have not logged in before the start of the AGM via the online platform cannot vote and can only follow the AGM via the livestream.
The Company's Hybrid Meeting Terms apply to shareholders who wish to attend the AGM via the online platform. The Company's Hybrid Meeting Terms, as well as an overview of the minimum requirements to the devices and systems that can be used for virtual attendance (if applicable) will be available onwww.unilever.com/agm.
Virtual attendance (if applicable) entails risks, as described in the Company's Hybrid Meeting Terms. If a shareholder wishes to avoid such risks and does not wish to attend the AGM in person, he or she should choose to render their voting instructions as described above.
The Board of Directors
Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 19 March 2020
